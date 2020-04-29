Sonic: The Movie has been against all odds one of the movies based on video games highest grossing in history. Without entering into discussions about the quality of the film, there is no doubt that its success around the world has been extraordinary, and as is natural, in many occasions when a product achieves success it is not surprising that it wants to be promoted, in this case creating new deliveries that continue the exploits of the famous swift porcupine.

A possible sequel to Sonic: The Movie?

Well, you see, those of us who long to see the charismatic porcupine again are in luck, because although a new shoot has not been officially confirmed, in a recent interview on the USA Today portal to the director of the footage, he has dropped statements that they are very far from closing the curtain. When being alluded to by the remarkable figures that the film achieved by opening the door to new characters from the Sonic universe, he has responded that there are many more interesting characters that could be shown, and many more stories that could be told, -describing the Sonic universe as an extraordinary journey– but he insists that there are currently no official plans for a sequel. “But,” remarks the director, “he continues his statement adding that there is nothing that could make him happier than to have the opportunity to make a film with these characters again, and that he and his team would love to expand Sonic’s cinematic universe.

What do you think of these statements? Without a doubt they will not leave any fans with a bad taste in their mouths, because we now know that the director is more than willing to participate in the creation of a filming of Sonic, not only to see the Sega star again, but to see on the big screen his inseparable companions Amy, Knuckles, Tails, Shadow … Now all you need to do is cross your fingers, to liven up the wait, we leave you with this fantastic review of Sonic: The Movie.

