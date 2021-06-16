The movie Black Widow is not a Natasha Romanoff origin story

The premiere of “Black Widow” approaches and with them come to light statements made by those involved in the Marvel movie when journalists were able to visit the filming set. These take us to some comments from the actress Scarlett Johansson talking about what the focus of the movie is.

Although the film will shed a light on Natasha Romanoff’s history in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, neither Scarlett Johansson nor Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, they had any intention of making the film an origin story.

Thus they explain that the film is going to focus on how Natasha became the spy that she is without shunning the traumatic experiences that shaped her as the Black Widow we know from the Red Room program. Still, Johansson wanted a story that move the overall story forward despite being set in the past, before Natasha’s death in “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” but after the events of “Captain America: Civil War.”

After Civil War it seemed like a good time to start. We never intended to do an origin story Johansson said on the movie set. I never wanted to do an origin story because I just didn’t want to go back and forth. I wanted to move forward, even if we go back, but it all makes sense when you see it. It felt like a good time because Natasha, she has always been, she has always worked for someone. She has always been part of an operation. She has always had some safety net. Not necessarily, I don’t know if safety net is the best way to put it, but she has always been an operative, and has never really had to, for better or for worse, make any decisions for herself.

Despite being a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2010, Johansson was never given the opportunity to star in a leading role. Johansson knew from the beginning that there were plans to make a Black Widow movie, but there were impediments to making it. The actress admits that in the end she is glad that they had to wait to make this film a reality as she believes that the perception of female characters has changed during her stay at the MCU and Natasha will be taken more seriously as a female hero, today in day.

When you find it at the beginning of the movie, it’s just broken. And at the end of the film, the goal is to put it back together, but differently than before, ”Johansson comments on the state in which we will see Natasha Romanoff. “Kevin [Feige] and me and brad [Winderbaum]We were all, at the beginning of this, in agreement, and it was clear that that was the best place to start on the timeline. It gave us a lot of ground and all the possibilities. And always, we said that if the Avengers were up and all the villains were down, the most interesting thing about this character is that he can go between the two worlds without problems. Y your loyalty is not always so clear. She does not operate with the same moral compass. That gray area was a cool place to live. Yeah that’s where we are

Via information | Comic book