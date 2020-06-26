The second edition of the Incentive Program for Efficient and Sustainable Mobility (Moves) will generate additional demand for between 10,000 and 12,000 vehicles in the Spanish market this year, according to estimates by the National Association of Motor Vehicles, Repair and Spare Parts ( Ganvam) and the Business Association for the Development and Promotion of Electric Vehicles (Aedive).

The call for the Moves II Plan, with a budgetary allocation of 100 million euros, came into force last Thursday, after its publication in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and its approval by the Council of Ministers.

Despite the fact that the new edition of the program is already in force, it is now the autonomous communities that have a period of three months to implement the necessary tools for the distribution of the corresponding budget for this plan.

The estimates by Ganvam and Aedive of additional units of alternative vehicles generated by Moves will motivate the electricity market to experience an increase of 55%, to between 38,000 and 40,000 units at the end of the year.

According to the data of the two associations, last year 25,810 vehicles were sold in Spain that were eligible for the aid collected in the second edition of the Moves.

Of this total, 6,501 electric motorcycles with an autonomy greater than or equal to 70 kilometers and with a power equal to or more than 3 kilowatts were registered, as well as 17,304 electric cars with 30 kilometers of autonomy or more. The market for electric buses and coaches stood at 111 units in 2019, while 1,887 electric commercial vehicles with the same or more than 30 kilometers of autonomy were delivered.

In addition, last year, five electric medium-duty commercial vehicles that were eligible for the Moves Plan incentives were marketed in Spain, and only two electric heavy-duty commercial vehicles with these characteristics.

100 million euros

The new Moves includes a budget allocation of 100 million euros and includes aid for the purchase of electric vehicles of up to 5,500 euros, to which will be added an additional 1,000 euros provided by manufacturers.

This initiative, included in the ‘Plan to boost the value chain of the automotive industry: Towards sustainable and connected mobility’, will give direct aid to the acquisition of plug-in electric or hybrid vehicles, as well as the installation of infrastructure recharging of electrified vehicles, electric bicycle loan systems and the implementation of transport plans to work centers.

Aid for the purchase of alternative vehicles collected in the second edition of the Moves vary between 600 and 15,000 euros, depending on the type of vehicle purchased, which may be a car, motorcycle, commercial vehicle, bus or truck , while the eligible motors are plug-in, electric or gas hybrids, the latter only for heavy transport.