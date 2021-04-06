The Moves III Plan that quadruples the funds to buy electric cars will be presented on Friday

Updated on Monday, April 5, 2021 – 11:56

The Ministry of Ecological Transition will add to the aid for the purchase of sustainable vehicles those for recharging infrastructure.

Antonio Heredia

The Ministry for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge will present on Friday the Moves III Program of Incentives for efficient and sustainable mobility, which will be endowed with 400 million euros (expandable to 800 if necessary), which means quadrupling the 100 million item of the current Moves II.

This expansion will serve so that the autonomous communities that exhaust their budget before their time can access a supplementary assignment.

This has happened in the current Moves II, which ends next June 18 and in which the Government has had to approve an expansion of 20 million for Madrid, Catalonia, Aragn and Navarra, which had run out of funds since September, which, according to the brands and employers of the automotive industry, has paralyzed the sales of alternative energy vehicles in those territories.

45,000 euros of maximum aid

Like Moves II – approved by Royal Decree 569/2020 of June 16 – and Moves – Royal Decree 72/2019 of February 15 and endowed with 37.2 million euros, of which 82 were committed % for 6,182 applications-, the objective of Moves IIII will be to provide aid for the purchase of alternative energy vehicles.

On this occasion, the maximum value of the purchase to access the aid will be 45,000 euros for passenger cars and 53,000 if it is an 8-seater electrician assigned to a public administration or social service institutions.

It is also intended to contribute to the creation of charging infrastructures, to the implementation of loan systems for electric bicycles and to the implementation of measures for sustainable mobility to work.

The Moves II, compared to the first, increased the budget item, expanded the eligible actions to support municipalities in their adaptation to mobility needs due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the scrapping of a vehicle over seven years old, increased the price limit for vehicles benefiting from aid, increased the budget for heavy gas vehicles and gave greater management to the communities.

As a criterion for the distribution of the credit, the population register published by the INE was maintained, and it was the communities that published their respective calls in different terms.

Waiting to know how the Moves III is definitively, the general director of the Anfac manufacturers’ association, Jos Lpez-Tafall, has indicated to Efe that it is “very good news” for a sector that needs this boost to demand with “sufficient and stable funds over time”.

In your opinion, These funds must be distributed “according to the market and not the population, so that the plan is much more effective and demand can grow “, while the bureaucracy that affects the recharging network has to be eliminated.

For the president of the Ganvam distributors association, Ral Palacios, the Moves III will allow to intensify the rhythm of electrification of the automobile fleet and should be distributed according to the real demand and not the territory.

In his opinion, we must continue “putting the batteries” to reach 250,000 electric in 2030, which can only be achieved with a change in taxation that reduces the price gap with combustion vehicles.

From the dealers’ association Faconauto, the head of public affairs of the employer, Juan Luis Fernandez, has stated that the budget is “relevant” and “ambitious” to bring electrified mobility closer to more drivers.

Fernndez has asked that the communities start it up with “speed” and that they be included in the aid to “the thousands of units” of electricity that commercial networks are self-enrolling by imposition of some brands.

