The Moves 2020 Plan (MOVES II Program), approved by the Council of Ministers on June 16, includes aid for the purchase of electric motorcycles and electric quadricycles, but leaves out mopeds.. With a budget of up to 100 million euros for all the vehicles that are subsidized, electric motorcycles can access 750 euros. The conditions that must be met to be entitled to them are that their price is less than 10,000 euros before taxes, they have an electric motor of more than 3 kW of power, use lithium batteries to power them and have autonomy minimum of 70 kilometers.

Aid for the purchase of electric motorcycles is already available, after the Executive corrected an error that had been introduced in the initial text of the plan last week. It announced that the aid was already available for electric cars in the event that they were purchased by individuals, but the electric motorcycles. This fact meant a de facto paralysis of this market since the regulations gives communities three months to develop this regulation, and buyers would defer the purchase.

Aid for the purchase of alternative vehicles collected in the second edition of the Moves vary between 600 and 15,000 euros, depending on the type of vehicle purchased, which may be a car, a motorcycle, a commercial vehicle, a bus or a truck. Electric motorcycles are included within what the Plan calls “Action 1”: Acquisition of alternative energy vehicles, which can be done directly, through financing operations by financial leasing, or renting. The ultimate recipients may be individuals and self-employed persons, communities of owners, legal entities incorporated in Spain.

Amount of aid for electric motorcycles

According to the aid table published by IDAE, electric motorcycles will benefit from 750 eurosIn this case, the aid limit is established for those vehicles whose sale price (without taxes) is less than 10,000 euros. In that case, the electric motor power must be equal to or greater than 3 kW and it must be powered by lithium batteries. The minimum approved autonomy that they must accredit with them must be equal to or greater than 70 kilometers.

The vehicle must be approved as a motorcycle according to the classification established by the General Directorate of Traffic. That is, it must be considered within the categories L3e, L4e, L5e, vehicles with two wheels, or with three wheels symmetrical or asymmetrical with respect to the longitudinal median axis of the vehicle, with a design speed greater than 45 km / h. This means that electric mopeds are excluded.

Electric Quadricycles

The Moves Plan also considers aid for the purchase of light and heavy electric quadricycles In the first case they must be approved by the DGT as L6e vehicles and the aid is from 600 euros. They must have an empty mass equal to or less than 350 kilograms (not including batteries) and develop a maximum speed of less than or equal to 45 km / h. The maximum power must be equal to or less than 4 kW.

In the second case they will be homologated as L7e vehicles, and the aid amounts to 800 euros. They must have an empty mass equal to or less than 400 kilograms (550 kg for vehicles destined for the transport of goods), without battery, and maximum power equal to or less than 15 kW.