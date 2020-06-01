Drafting

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, May 31, 2020, p. a10

While in Morelia a miracle was expected, the Monarcas team began yesterday the move from the Morelos stadium to Mazatlán, where they will play from the Clausura 2020 tournament of the Mx League.

Despite the fact that the official announcement of the transfer of the Michoacán squad to Sinaloa to become Mazatlán FC has not yet been made, the franchise move started yesterday. According to local media, most of the property was disassembled and loaded on nine trailers.

Since last week, demonstrations have been generated by Michoacán fans who oppose the exodus of their team, whose presentation is already being prepared for the next few days, according to the Sinaloa governor, Quirino Ordaz.

The site @EcosDelQuince reported that the move started since Friday, that the gym was empty, including the dining room that had recently been remodeled, while the administration settled some accounts with suppliers and sponsors. It is estimated that the departure of the team from Michoacán will imply, among other things, the loss of around 800 direct jobs and 2,500 indirectly each encounter.

Facing the inevitable, Ecuadorian defender Gabriel Achillier is confident that just as Monarcas was saved from relegation in 2017, a miracle will occur that allows the team to remain in Morelia.

Today unfortunately this situation is not in our hands. I only ask you to have a lot of faith, just as we were able to save ourselves from the descent, a true miracle happened, I do not rule out that the same thing can happen now, he said.

Through a video that he published on his social networks, he stated that everyone involved must be very strong and united.

For now, Morelia will not run out of football, as the Ates are in the last details to be confirmed as the new team of the nascent Mexican Football League. The leadership of the historic team has begun the procedures to enter and is waiting to achieve membership.

