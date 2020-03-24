The Motorola Razr will arrive in Mexico and this is its price

Motorola announces the arrival in Mexico of its first folding smartphone.

The Motorola Razr will be available with all operators at a price

lower compared to the Galaxy Fold.

SET Puebla News

After a few weeks available

In Spain and other countries, the Motorola Razr announced that it will arrive in Mexico on

next April 2. The first experiment in the field of devices

foldable Motorola will be offered with the main operators in the country as well

as well as in the online store and the Motostores.

The Motorola Razr will be sold to a

price of $ 29,999 pesos, which although it is located as the cheapest folding – the

Galaxy Fold costs $ 47,999 – doesn’t turn out to be all that attractive when compared to

other terminals such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Despite that, Motorola bets

strong with a phone that rescues the classic design that made it popular

brand at the beginning of the last decade. In terms of specifications, the

Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen with

876 x 2142 pixel resolution as well as a 2.7 OLED outdoor display

inches.

The main camera is 16

f / 1.7 megapixels, while the front camera offers a 5-sensor

megapixels. In terms of specifications there is not much that attracts attention

And that is one of the Razr’s most objectionable points.

Motorola Razr: a mid-range folding

The manufacturer seems to have focused

only on the screen and left out the rest of the features. Test

this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a mid-range chip that

lags behind the Snapdragon 855 offered by other high-end devices

medium-high or premium.

2,510 mAh battery could

be little, although it has a fast charge of 15 W to compensate

absence. The rest of the specifications are completed with a RAM of 6

GB, 128 GB internal storage, a front fingerprint reader located in

the bottom frame and Android 9 Pie as the operating system.

Those interested in acquiring it

They can do it from April 2 with their preferred operator or

directly from the Motorola website. The price will be $ 29,999 pesos.

Source: Hipertextual.com

ARP / ROF