The Motorola Razr will arrive in Mexico and this is its price

Motorola announces the arrival in Mexico of its first folding smartphone.
The Motorola Razr will be available with all operators at a price
lower compared to the Galaxy Fold.
SET Puebla News
After a few weeks available
In Spain and other countries, the Motorola Razr announced that it will arrive in Mexico on
next April 2. The first experiment in the field of devices
foldable Motorola will be offered with the main operators in the country as well
as well as in the online store and the Motostores.
The Motorola Razr will be sold to a
price of $ 29,999 pesos, which although it is located as the cheapest folding – the
Galaxy Fold costs $ 47,999 – doesn’t turn out to be all that attractive when compared to
other terminals such as the iPhone 11 Pro Max or the Galaxy S20 Ultra.
Despite that, Motorola bets
strong with a phone that rescues the classic design that made it popular
brand at the beginning of the last decade. In terms of specifications, the
Motorola Razr features a 6.2-inch OLED folding screen with
876 x 2142 pixel resolution as well as a 2.7 OLED outdoor display
inches.
The main camera is 16
f / 1.7 megapixels, while the front camera offers a 5-sensor
megapixels. In terms of specifications there is not much that attracts attention
And that is one of the Razr’s most objectionable points.
Motorola Razr: a mid-range folding
The manufacturer seems to have focused
only on the screen and left out the rest of the features. Test
this is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor, a mid-range chip that
lags behind the Snapdragon 855 offered by other high-end devices
medium-high or premium.
2,510 mAh battery could
be little, although it has a fast charge of 15 W to compensate
absence. The rest of the specifications are completed with a RAM of 6
GB, 128 GB internal storage, a front fingerprint reader located in
the bottom frame and Android 9 Pie as the operating system.
Those interested in acquiring it
They can do it from April 2 with their preferred operator or
directly from the Motorola website. The price will be $ 29,999 pesos.
Source: Hipertextual.com
ARP / ROF