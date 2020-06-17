Motorola has lowered the price of the RAZR 2020 to try to give a boost to its sales

From minute one, the launch of the Motorola RAZR 2020 generated great expectations, not only because it is the first foldable mobile from Motorola, but also because we are facing the remake of one of the most legendary mobiles on the market, and we are sure that more than one has brought good memories to see it again.

However, it is true that it was not a terminal for everyone due to its price, since the terminal long exceeded 1,500 euros, But the accompanying hardware is not high-end, as we could expect for this price, and now, the company has decided to make a significant reduction to the terminal.

Motorola downgrades the Motorola RAZR 2020, again

Last May we told you that Motorola, to give a boost to the sales of the RAZR 2020, had decided to make a 2 × 1 in its terminal, so that when buying one of these devices, you took another one completely free of charge. A most succulent offer, and that We are sure that it tempted many people, but that, on the other hand, is not for everyone. There are people who do not feel like having to look for someone to buy their mobile phones halfway, and it is normal.

Now, Motorola has decided to lower the terminal, in the United States, that yes, to 999 euros, a priori terminal, which is a reduction of 500 euros compared to its original price, which is $ 1,499, And that, frankly, seems to us somewhat elevated for its hardware, and it seems that many users have the same impression about this device, which, on the other hand, is logical.

And it is that, one of the great regrets that this terminal has always had is that, unlike what happens with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which, by the way, we have analyzed, this Motorola terminal has its own hardware of a mid-range, and the truth is that as much as we like the concept of the device and as much as it evokes beautiful memories of the original Motorola RAZR, pay $ 1,500 for a Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and an HD + display It may not be the most attractive for all users.

However, Motorola is making smart decisions, and just as it decided to make this 2 × 1 that we mentioned before, now it has chosen to lower the terminal by a third of its price, and in our humble opinion, it has been a good decision that It will allow the company to sell some of these terminals more. And, although a priori this discount is somewhat temporary, We are sure that it will last a while in the official store of the company. Now it only remains for Motorola to decide to export this offer outside the United States, and to reach markets such as Latin America or Spain, since in our country, this Motorola RAZR 2020 is even more expensive, at a price of 1,599 euros.

