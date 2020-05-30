Motorola continues its pace of launching at good speed after some time absent from the account. One of the next models to hit the market, if leaks confirm this proximity, it will be a mid-range descendant of another already known. Motorola One Vision prepares to welcome a new brother into the family, the Motorola One Vision Plus.

The phone has just leaked through the Geekbench database so we cannot be 100% sure that it is real data, as the data for performance tests can be toggled before passing. However, this model has been discussed previously and it seems that we will have a economic mid-range under the filtered processor.

A mid-range with the Snapdragon 665

According to Geekbench data, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665 is the processor of choice for this future Motorola One Vision Plus. An eight-core processor that runs at 2GHz, with an Adreno 610 GPU, a Hexagon 686 for artificial intelligence, and currently sits in the lower-middle range of Qualcomm’s processor portfolio. With the One Vision Plus we would therefore speak of a similar phone: a low profile mid-range.

Along with this Snapdragon 665 we will have 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage, at least in the tested model, and we do not know if there will be more powerful variants to turn to at the time of purchase. Let’s remember, for example, that the original Moto One Vision landed on a single option of RAM and internal storage, so we could be facing a similar case.

Other leaked data from this Motorola One Vision Plus tell us about a screen of 6.3 inch, with a technology unknown at the moment but that could be LCD, a fingerprint reader and an NFC chip. Data appeared through the Android Enterprise program, another clue that his debut may be very close. Meanwhile, we have to wait for Motorola to decide to present its new One Vision Plus and we can know the rest of its features, where it will be sold and at what price.

