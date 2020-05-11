The latest version of Android is coming to Motorola phones in 2019, including the Motorola Moto G7. This update has begun to expand to Brazilian models As a first step to an international update: the first lucky ones have already been able to download it.

We are in the fifth month of the year, the Android 11 developer preview is in the fourth version and we are still waiting for many mobiles to receive the previous stable update, Android 10. The vast majority of brands have their own update calendar, as in the case of Motorola: despite the fact that the Moto G7 Plus began to be updated in January 2020, the Motorola Moto G7 has had to wait until May to receive the desired Android 10. Users in Brazil are in luck.

Android 10 on the Motorola Moto G7 in Brazil

Update message on Motorola Brazil support page

The brand, owned by Lenovo, places special emphasis on the Brazilian market since it is there where it concentrates a good majority of its sales. He usually carries out events in Brazil, he usually launches new phones from that territory and also in that country updates begin, as has happened in the case of the mobile in question, the Motorola Moto G7. Smartphone introduced in February 2019, it is now when it has started receiving Android 10.

As Motorola highlights on the Brazilian support page, the aforementioned Moto G7 has started the process of updating to Android 10. This process started on May 7 and plans to conclude on June 7. It is expected that, since the mobile phone is international, the rest of the countries where the phone was distributed will also begin to receive the update, although it is not yet reflected on their support pages (as is the case in Motorola Spain, for example).

If you have a Motorola Moto G7 we recommend that you check if the update to Android 10 appears: it should not take too long. Let’s hope.

Track | The Free Android

Share



The Motorola Moto G7 begins to update to Android 10