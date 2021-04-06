The Motorola Moto G60 and G20 appear in full in some leaked renders

Fully filtered the Motorola Moto G60, which will have a triple camera with a 108 MP main sensor and the Snapdragon 732G processor, and the Moto G20, which will bet on a drop-type notch and four rear cameras.

American manufacturer Motorola, owned by Lenovo, continues to profile your catalog of G series terminals for this 2021 and after the presentation of the Moto G50, now two of its new mid-range terminals have just appeared leaked, the Motorola Moto G60 and Moto G20.

Motorola Moto G60

Thanks to the German medium Technik News we have had access to the first leaked images and the supposed specifications of the Motorola G60.

In these leaked renders we can see that this new terminal will have a design very similar to that of the Motorola G30, which we already talked about a few months ago, with a rear part dominated by a rectangular module with three chambers, located vertically, and a fingerprint sensor in the center within the brand logo.

In these images we can also appreciate that this Motorola Moto G60 will have a hole in the screen on its front part where the front camera will be housed and in its lower part, with its single speaker, a USB-C port, and a 3.5-millimeter headphone jack

Motorola is considering launching this terminal with two different names and with some different specs depending on the market, since in Europe it will be marketed as Moto G60 while in India and Brazil it will be called Moto G40 Fusion.

Thus, while the European model will have a 108 megapixel main camera and a 32 megapixel front camera, the Moto G40 Fusion will be equipped with a main lens on its rear cameras from 64 MP and a 16 MP selfie camera.

The rest of the specifications will be the same in both models, with a 6.78-inch screen with Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, something that is increasingly reaching more mid-range terminals, a processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G, two versions of RAM of 4 and 6 GB, and two internal storage options of 64 and 128 GB.

In the photographic section, each of the main sensors will be accompanied by an ultra-wide-angle sensor of 8 megapixels and a depth sensor of 2 megapixels and at the level of autonomy, both will have a large battery of 6.0000 mAh.

Motorola Moto G20

On the other hand, the well-known tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared on his Twitter account, in addition to the information about the Moto G60, the first leaked renders of another model that will be located between the Moto G30 and the Moto G10, the Motorola Moto G20.

From what we can see in these filtered images, we are facing a terminal with a front part franked by a drop type notch where your front camera will be located and a rear part with a rectangular module with four chambers located in the upper left corner and the classic fingerprint reader located in the center within the manufacturer’s logo.

