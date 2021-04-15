The Motorola Moto G20 is leaked in full before its launch

The Motorola Moto G20 will be equipped with a 6.5-inch 90 Hz screen, a Unisoc T700 processor and a 5,000 mAh battery.

The news of new Motorola G series terminals does not stop reaching our newsroom and if yesterday we showed you new high definition images of the Moto G60, now we bring you all the details, filtered before its official presentation, of the Motorola Moto G20, the new entry-level smartphone from the American manufacturer.

Motorola Moto G20 design and specifications

Thanks to the guys at 91Mobiles we have known so much the design as the features of the Motorola Moto G20, a lower-middle-range smartphone that will be presented very soon.

This new Motorola terminal has dimensions of 165.22 x 75.73 x 9.19 millimeters and a weight of 200 grams and a continuous design with a front part, with a somewhat pronounced frame in its lower part, crowned by a Drop-type notch where the selfie camera is housed and a rear part where we find a rectangular camera module on the left side and a fingerprint sensor located, under the brand logo, in the central part.

The Motorola Moto G20 has a screen 6.5-inch LCD with HD + resolution 720 x 1600 pixels, with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, a pixel density of 269 PPI and a 20: 9 aspect ratio.

The processor chosen to move this smartphone is the Unisoc T700, an eight-core chipset developed by a Chinese manufacturer that, recently, is collaborating with Xiaomi and OPPO to create their own processors and that comes accompanied by 4GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage expandable through microSD cards.

In the photographic section, this Motorola Moto G20 is equipped with a quad rear camera composed of a 48 megapixel main sensor with a focal aperture f / 1.7, an ultra-wide-angle sensor of 8 megapixels with focal aperture f / 2.2, a macro sensor of 2 megapixels with a focal aperture f / 2.4 and a depth sensor for portrait mode with the same resolution and focal aperture as the previous sensor.

Moving to the front, this device has a camera to make selfies and video calls with a resolution of 13 megapixels.

The rest of the specifications of the Motorola Moto G20 are completed by a 5,000 mAh battery, of which it has not been confirmed if it will have fast charge, NFC, dual SIM, USB-C, 3.5 mm headphone jack port and a dedicated button for the Google assistant.

Availability and price

The official release date has not yet been confirmed. of this Motorola Moto G20 or its availability, but everything seems to indicate that it would arrive in Spain with a price of about 150 euros.

