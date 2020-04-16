         The Motorola Edge and Edge + are filtered in photos and on the Google Play console within a week of their presentation

Motorola has scheduled us next week to meet its new Edge series, characterized by its screen with curved edges. Motorola Edge and Motorola Edge + are expected, Motorola’s return to the high-end for three years, although apparently only one of them will be high-end.

We discovered it from the hand of the Google Play developer console, where both terminals appear and reveal some of its technical specifications. As if this were not enough, a photo of the terminal has been leaked that basically confirms the previous renders, at least for the rear.

This would be the Motorola Edge

Of the Motorola Edge couple, the one that has been leaked the most is the most premium model, with images that appear to be official leaked by Evan Blass They leave little room for imagination and agree almost perfectly with the renders of OnLeaks. The one we had more information on was the normal model, of which we would now have his first photo, courtesy of PriceBaba.

The configuration of the cameras is slightly different on the Motorola Edge, according to this photo, with the lenses in a somewhat different vertical arrangement and with a main 64-megapixel sensor. The Motorola Edge + would have, according to other leaked images, a 108 megapixel main sensor.

Beyond their appearance, both terminals are listed in the Google Play developer console, where we are offered some technical details that are generally reliable. In this case, it is shown that the Motorola Edge + would be a high-end, with Snapdragon 865, 12GB RAM and a screen with 1080 x 2340 resolution (in theory 6.67-inch OLED and with 90 Hz refresh rate).

The one we had a little less information about was the Motorola Edge, also listed in the Google Play developer console. Appears there with Snapdragon 765 and 6 GB of RAMas well as with the same screen resolution, 1080 x 2340 pixels (possibly also a 6.67-inch OLED at 90 Hz).

Other previously leaked details revealed that the Motorola Edge would have a 4,500 mAh battery, while it would reach the 5,000 mAh capacity on the Motorola Edge +. Both terminals are expected with Android 10 and 5G connectivity.

As for the cameras, the Motorola Edge + is expected with a 108 MP triple combination, 16 MP wide angle and 8 MP telephoto, which would drop to 64 MP, maintaining the resolution of the other two sensors. The selfie shooter is expected to be 25 megapixels in both cases, and drilled on the screen. The rest of the details, and their price, we will know in the official presentation, on April 22.

Track | Gizmochina

Share



The Motorola Edge and Edge + are filtered in photos and on the Google Play console within a week of their presentation