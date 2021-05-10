The motorcycle driven by the owner of Mercadona that falls in love in the United States

The new NEXT Ace London. (Instagram / @ nextelectricmotors)

The Spanish company NEXT Electric Motors, known for its electric motorcycle models, is gaining prestige throughout the globe thanks to its designs, especially one of this 2021 baptized as Ace London, in honor of the famous temple of bikers in London Ace Cafe.

The bike was on everyone’s lips in the United States thanks to his daring line, as they point out from El Confidencial.

The company was opened thanks to the impulse of Lanzadera, the accelerator of Juan Roig, owner of Mercadona, where it was born in 2017. Later, it also received the help of Órbita and Scale Up, which contributed to what is today the Alicante company.

Despite its most striking creation, the success of the company lies in the sustainable mobility it offers its customers, apart from direct sales from the web, without intermediaries, and with the bonus of free insurance during the first year.

Another of the great advantages it offers is its alliance with Norauto in terms of technical service, a company that has customer service available 24 hours a day through its Telenext.

Despite being in a pandemic year, the startup is going like a shot: in January they were forced to expand their workforce, which became even larger in March, and in April they completed the new website. In addition, the expansion plan is ongoing. They already have a presence in Spain, Germany and the Netherlands, but this year they open in Belgium and France. From social networks they even point out that they plan to jump to Latin America very soon.

Part of the secret and reliability that ensures investing in their motorcycles is hidden in their Samsung batteries and their Bosch motor, two giants that support an almost insurmountable alliance.

In terms of models, this year’s proposal is not short either. The 125cc NX1 Plus will be released in early summer and will expand the color range of the model.

Surely this latest model is familiar to you, among many other companies, it is the motorcycle that Telepizza deliverymen use.

Read more

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow in order to view content that is not available due to your privacy preferences

NEXT’s achievement has been to ensure that electric scooters have minimal maintenance: removable and lightweight batteries, easy to take anywhere, with up to 130 kilometers of autonomy. The charger is standard, suitable for any household outlet. As if this is not enough, the motor does not have brushes.

Other things it incorporates are remote control, USB charger and alarm, a plus that makes it the safest motorcycle on the market, as described by El Confidencial Digital.

In summer, to all this is added a connectivity app with geolocation and, through which, the motorcycle can be turned on and off.

Another Spanish company that is making its way into its sector and threatens to dominate it in the near future. Infinite talent.

More stories that may interest you: