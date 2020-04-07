The organization of MotoGP World Championship begins to see feasible the possibility of suspending the season. The championship was due to start on March 8 with the Qatar GP. However, a few days after starting, they were forced to suspend the start of the course due to the coronavirus. Since then, Calvary has gone from bad to worse, they have not stopped putting off big prizes and putting them back on the calendar.

In total already seven grand prizes have been postponed and, with the exception of the Grand Prix of Spain, Italy, France, Catalonia and Qatar, they have all been relocated on other dates. The first four are waiting for the organization to decide when they will take place, although everything indicates that they will remove the summer break in order to play these races and not have to extend the championship any longer. As for Qatar, there is still no new date and everything indicates that it will not be run this year.

Dorna’s CEO, Carmelo Ezpeleta, He has recognized in an interview with Speedweek that the possibility that they may have to cancel the MotoGP World Championship. “We are at war and It is conceivable that there will be a World Championship of motorcycles in 2020 ″he assured. He acknowledges that the intention of the organization is to carry out as many races as possible, but today the reality is that they have already had to delay the end of the championship from November 15 to 29 in order to reorganize the races.

“We will organize as many races as we can manage this season. We will also come to terms with extraordinary circumstances. However, it is important to ensure the safety and health of everyone involved. If someone becomes infected at one of our events, we will be guilty forever. We can also survive if we have to completely cancel the 2020 season. If we have to accept this worst-case scenario, we will prepare for the 2021 season. in due time and conscientiously. For the time being, it is also a priority that we help teams survive 2020 financially. We pay money every month, even if there is not a single race », explains Ezpeleta.

Italy and Catalonia, the last to fall

The season is complicated at times. The coronavirus is hitting the world and each country has taken its measures at different times. The Grand Prix of Italy and Catalonia have been the last to be postponed and, therefore, they still do not have a date. The reality is that it is not known what will happen when the confinement ends, if everything will return to normal or measures will be taken to let the population out and avoid a spike in those infected by COVID-19.

This situation puts the MotoGP season in check. Right now, MotoGP German GP (June 21) appears as opening championship, if not canceled or postponed like the rest. Organizers are confident that this will be the beginning of a season that will feature a tight finish as the grand prix marathon looming over the past six races was recently announced.

He coronavirus has forced MotoGP to reinvent itself and that has meant that the last six grand prizes are almost consecutive, since they will hardly have a week off between the Malaysian GP and the Las Americas GP. This means that three races will be held consecutively, there will be a week of stoppage and another three in a row to close 2020, which makes physical condition a key factor in that section of the season.