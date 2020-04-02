He MotoGP French Grand Prix, which had to be played next May 17 on the circuit Le Mans Bugatti, has been postponed as a result of the pandemic of the coronavirus, as decided by the International Motorcycling Federation, the Association of Competition Teams and the Spanish company Dorna Sports, organizer of the competition.

«The FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports regret to announce the postponement of the French Grand Prix, which was due to take place at the Bugatti Circuit in Le Mans from May 15 to 17. The current coronavirus outbreak forces the event to be rescheduled«, Announced the championship.

As the situation continues to “constantly evolve”, the new dates for the French GP and the recently postponed Spanish Grand Prix they cannot be confirmed until it is clear when both events can be held.

In addition to the Grand Prix of France and Spain, The tests for Qatar and the Thai GP have also been postponed, which will be in October. It was also made official that the GP of the Americas will be held between November 13 and 15.

Now, in the absence of new possible movements, it would be the Italian Grand Prix at the Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello that opened, from May 29 to 31, a World Cup that aims to dispute all its appointments even if it is lengthening the competition period and running almost every weekend.