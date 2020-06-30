In addition to the great success of the return and reissue of the Motorola Razr, the American company has been making a strong commitment to strengthen its position within the mid-range smartphone segment. In fact, this time it has been the well-known Evan Blass (better known as @evleaks on Twitter) who has advanced what appear to be the first renders of Motorola’s next mid-range cap, the Moto G 5G.

However, it seems that this design could not finish pleasing everyone, highlighting above all its dual camera configuration on the screen. And it is that although it is not the first phone to opt for this type of configuration, unlike other devices such as the OPPO Reno3, this time the holes appear to be somewhat further apart, with a few millimeters that leave a somewhat strange result and final appearance. In addition, the Moto G 5G’s screen design seems to be less optimized than other terminals in this range, with quite conservative bezels both for the lateral edges, and for its prominent lower fringe.

As for its back, it highlights a rather simplified surface in which only the central logo stands out, apparently intended to hide the fingerprint reader; slightly curved edges to improve ergonomics and grip; ysu square quad camera layout, very similar to the iPhone standard, including a 48 MP main sensor.

So these renders also show us that in fact the Moto G 5G will be remarkably thick. A quality normally attributed to the inclusion of a large capacity battery, something we have already seen in previous Moto G series phones.

And it is that although for the moment its general specifications have not been disclosed, what we can presuppose is that, since it has been confirmed since it will be a device compatible with the new 5G networks, and its range of features and price Medium, the Moto G 5G will likely feature one of Qualcomm’s low-budget 5G chipsets, such as the recently announced Snapdragon 690 5G.

For its part, Motorola has not confirmed any of this information officially, so we will still have to wait to officially meet the Moto G 5G.