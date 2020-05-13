         The Moto E7 budget line has been leaked showing almost all its secrets

There was a time when it seemed that Motorola would close its line of phones destined for the economic fringe of the market. Moto E’s days were numbered after a long time without updating, but the Chinese manufacturer kept its bet after all and it seems that we are about to welcome its seventh generation. The Moto E7 it has just been leaked almost completely.

A model that, as we said, should be aimed at the most compressed price line and that seems to indicate that this will be the case based on its internal characteristics. Especially for a processor, the Snapdragon 632, which tells us at what power level we are moving. So, let’s see what has been leaked from this Moto E7 from which there is still no presentation date.

An economic mobile with up to 4GB of RAM

The leak comes to us courtesy of the Google Play developer console and also by Android Enterprise’s recommended mobile lists. Thanks to them we know that the future Moto E7 will have a screen, in principle LCD, of 6.2 inches and with HD + resolution, thus bringing the panel up to 1,520 x 720. That is, the 19: 9 ratio.

The phone, which comes with Android 10 inside, will be controlled by a Snapdragon 632 processor supported by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage in its tightest version, and on 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage in the most powerful. As for the battery, we would have 3,550 mAh without rapid charge and it would be put into circulation in the United States in addition to other territories, since its availability has emerged with T-Mobile, Sprint and Verizon.

Their cameras have also been known and here we would talk about a dual system for the rear, with a main camera of 13 megapixel f / 2.0 and another 2 megapixel f / 2.2 with Omnivision sensor for depth readings, and a simple system for the front with 5 megapixels f / 2.0 for selfies located in a ‘notch’ shaped like a drop of water that would cut the screen in the upper central part.

The Moto E7 has also leaked the models of apparently all its variants, which would be the XT2052-1, XT2052-2, XT2052-2PP, XT2052-5, XT2052-6, XT2052-DL. All of them under the code name “ginna”. As we said before, no filing date yet confirmed for this Moto E7 but such a complete leak can only mean that the arrival of the phone is very close.

