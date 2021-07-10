The motivating message from Emiliano Martínez prior to the Copa América final

The goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez said this Friday that Argentina is fully motivated to try to lift the Copa América title on Saturday, when they will face Brazil in the final at the Maracana, but that in her particular case, missing the birth of her daughter gave her an extra reason to to win.

Martínez, who was the hero of Argentina in the semifinal match by saving three penalties to the Colombians, said that since he was called up for the Copa América he knew that he would miss the birth of his daughter because the team would be focused on the regime of bubble for 45 days, but he did not want to miss the opportunity to win a title with the national team.

“Playing a final with Brazil at the Maracana is something I’ve dreamed of since I was a child. I don’t take it as pressure but as an opportunity that God gave me. I knew I would miss the birth of my daughter but that made me even stronger” Martinez said at a press conference.

“Personally I live a unique moment and with my family. I was a father four days ago and I do not know my daughter. But I am behind a dream that is to lift a title with the Argentine national team,” he added.

According to Martínez, since he was a child he dreamed of playing a final with the Argentine team and lifting a title, but that motivation increased when it was learned that the final would be against Brazil and at Maracana. “All Argentines want to see us succeed in Brazil,” he said.

The goalkeeper added that he knows that Brazil has great power in the attack with players like Neymar, Firmino or Richarlison, but that he is motivated for the final because Argentina has been waiting for a long time for the opportunity to have a rematch and to be able to beat Brazil in the Maracana in a final, after being eliminated in the semifinals of the Copa América in 2019.

“That is why we are willing to give everything,” he stressed.

“We are motivated since we concentrated, at first because we would play the Copa América in the country and that is why it made us feel bad when they decided it would be in Brazil. But we took it well, we made many trips, it was very exhausting, it was 45 days of travel and working together, and that gave us reasons and will give us strength for tomorrow’s game, “he said.

The Copa América final will meet Brazil, host, current champion and top seed, and Argentina, which grew in its last matches guided by Lionel Messi, on Saturday at the Maracana Stadium.

It will be the first final between the historic South American rivals since the Copa América Venezuela 2007, defeated by Brazil.

While Brazil tries to retain the title won two years ago as host, confirm the best season of the tournament and bring the number of matches in which it remains undefeated to 14, Argentina seeks to end its 28-year titleless fast (the last It was the 1993 Copa América) and raise to 20 the number of games in which they do not know defeat.

