The mother’s lifestyle from conception to the second year marks the future health of the baby

06/08/2021 at 10:21 AM CEST

We all know that to follow a balance diet and practice physical activity it can lower the risk of diseases that are closely related to lifestyle.

What is less known is that these habits can determine health even before birth.

That is, the decisions that the mother makes in the gestation period and in subsequent months at delivery, they are going to be crucial for your baby’s future development.

This is what Dr. Miguel Sáenz de Pipaón of the Neonatology Service of the La Paz University Hospital in Madrid affirms at the II Digital Congress of the Spanish Pediatric Association (AEP).

Weight, a key factor

The environment and nutrition that surround the mother and child during the first 2,000 days will have a decisive impact on the trajectory of the baby’s long-term health.

Thus a too low or excessive weight at the time of birth, a consequence of maternal malnutrition or overweight, may increase the risk of developing pathologies like obesity or hypertension.

«Babies born with low birth weight have twice the risk of having coronary heart disease in adulthood than those born with a standard weight, “the expert has warned.

Cases of maternal malnutrition are very specific, while the overweight in pregnant women it is observed with worrying frequency.

«These cases cause the birth of children with more fat mass that, if they do not lose it, can develop health problems »emphasizes the doctor.

Pregnancy, weight gain It is indicated based on the weight you have before conception.

Although the mean is in 12 kilograms, overweight women should gain about 8 and those who are too thin a little more, around 15 kilograms.

To do this, experts advise following a varied and balanced diet, like the Mediterranean, and, in no case, do weight loss diets.

The only guideline for overweight women is that watch your eating habits before becoming pregnant and that they maintain a healthy diet during pregnancy, ”says Sáenz.

The brain development of the child takes place from the third trimester of pregnancy to two years.

So any nutritional alteration during this period it can have effects on neurodevelopment.

The importance of the gut microbiota

Another aspect that will have significant importance at this stage of development is the gut microbiota of the mother.

A healthy gut microbiota in the mother decreases the chances in the child of having asthma, allergies and atopy.

Furthermore, the presence of an altered microbiota during lactation is associated with increased risk of atopic eczema in the baby.

But how to take care of it?

The term microbiota refers to the community of microorganisms gathered in the colon and digestive tract.

The baby receives part of its microbial load during same moment of delivery, which are vaginal and fecal bacteria from the mother.

What’s more, the type of breastfeeding it will also determine the design of the microbiota of newborns.

And, although the intestinal microbiota is enriched over the years, it always retains a trace of its profile of the early childhood.

For this reason, it is very important that mother prioritizes plant-based foods and eat a variety of fruits and vegetables each day.

Likewise, it is advisable to follow a high fiber diet soluble as it promotes the growth and activity of beneficial bacteria due to its prebiotic effect.

It is found naturally in foods such as garlic, onion, leek, asparagus, artichokes, tomatoes or bananas.

Also in cereals like bran and in nuts like almonds or in Integral products like pasta, rice or bread.

On the other hand, it must reduce the consumption of saturated fat and simple sugars: sweets, pastries, sugary drinks, red meat or ultra-processed foods, among others.

The problem with these products is that they are rich in additives, emulsifiers and poor in fiber.

This promotes a less varied and less healthy microbiota, with a predominance of putrefactive bacteria.