The rainbow was one of Caroline Maduro’s great passions since she was a child. She used to draw it on papers and on the walls. “She said she wanted to walk the rainbow,” says housewife Graça Maduro, 64, remembering her oldest daughter.

They are memories like the passion for the rainbow that Graça tries to keep from Carola, as she was called. The housewife struggles to forget the image of her daughter’s sealed coffin, buried in the afternoon of April 12 in a cemetery in Petrópolis, in the mountainous region of Rio de Janeiro, the city where the family lives.

Carola died at age 30. She was considered a patient suspected of covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. As a result, her farewell ceremony had to be short and brought together few people – following the guidelines of the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.

What most saddens the housewife, who has devoted herself intensively to caring for Carola in recent decades, is her daughter’s loneliness before she died.

“I have always looked after her with great affection and love. Knowing that she died away from me and was then placed in a sealed coffin is a horrible feeling,” he tells BBC News Brasil.

Graça considers that the medical follow-up given to her daughter was inadequate. The housewife says that there was no thorough investigation of Carola’s case before they started to consider her a patient as a suspect of the new coronavirus. “My daughter had been in isolation for weeks, as she did not leave the house. Whoever had contact with her was also isolated,” he says.

“I understand that health professionals are overloaded and, therefore, may be afraid. But considering a patient as a suspected coronavirus, without studying the case in depth, and taking her away from her family in her last moments of life is an immensely sad thing. “, says the mother.

Days after her death, Graça learned that they had not been tested to see if her daughter really had the new coronavirus. “How do they consider it suspicious and don’t test it?”, He asks.

Carola’s life

Carola’s story with her parents was born when she was one year and four months old. Graça and her husband, the micro-entrepreneur Sérgio Maduro, adopted the girl. They say that the girl’s biological mother decided to donate her, as she was unable to care for the child.

In the first years of her life, Carola had difficulties walking, talking and socializing. At age eight, she was diagnosed with severe autism.

Autistic Spectrum Disorder (ASD), popularly known as autism, is a complex brain development disorder characterized by difficulties in socialization and communication, in addition to repetitive patterns of behavior.

It manifests itself at different levels. At its most severe, lifelong care is required – and patients often have other conditions, such as intellectual disability, language disorders, epilepsy or genetic syndromes.

According to a study by American scientists, it is estimated that approximately one in 59 children has some characteristic of ASD. There is no specific data on people with the most severe degree.

As usually happens in severe cases, Carola also had other conditions, such as Oppositional-Defiant Disorder – characterized by disobedient behavior, Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) and epilepsy.

Due to the difficulties, she needed constant monitoring. The walls of her room were lined with colored foam sheets, to prevent Carola from attacking her – the material was placed in the room after successive crises in which she hit her head on the wall.

Because of her daughter’s difficulties, Graça left her career as a child teacher and social worker more than 20 years ago. The housewife started to dedicate herself to caring for Carola and the youngest – she became pregnant when her daughter was still small.

“There was nowhere I could leave it while I was working. I had to stop. At that time, it was difficult. Today, the difficulties remain the same,” says Graça.

Carola’s story is an example of the severe autism and dedication that relatives of people with this condition need to have. To report what she lived with her daughter and help other mothers, Graça created a Facebook page years ago.

The “Autism in my life” page, which today has more than 32,000 followers, has become a reference among people who care for or know individuals with severe autism.

It was on the page that Graça revealed, in November 2018, that her daughter almost died after a severe epileptic seizure that affected her while sleeping. At the time, Carola developed aspiration pneumonia – an infection of the lung caused by the aspiration of particles that reach the airways and lead to symptoms such as coughing and shortness of breath.

Due to the episode, she spent days in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) until she recovered. The problems caused a brain injury that caused Carola to stop walking alone. Since then, she spent most of her days lying down.

In 2019, Carola presented several difficulties over the months, but continued to develop little by little.

Death in the midst of the coronavirus

On the morning of April 10, a Friday, Carola did not wake up. She had bronchoaspiration while sleeping – when liquids, food or even saliva are sucked into the lung. An ambulance sent her to an Emergency Unit (UPA) in Petrópolis, where she received the first calls.

The last time Graça saw her daughter, Carola was being taken to the red room of the health unit. “My daughter was sedated. But still, I wanted to be with her at that moment”, she laments.

The following day, Carola was taken to a municipal hospital in Petrópolis, specialized in patients with covid-19, where she remained intubated. The team that accompanied her considered that she might have the new coronavirus.

“She didn’t have the coronavirus. That was always very clear to me. My daughter lived in isolation with us. Even the physical therapy sessions, which she did, were suspended in early March, so she wouldn’t have contact with people from outside the home. Only if she got it after she got to the hospital “, says the mother.

Graça believes that her daughter had more aspiration pneumonia, as at the end of 2018. “They did not investigate her case in depth, they just considered suspicion of covid-19 because she had respiratory problems and that was it,” says the mother. In cases of suspicion of the new coronavirus, the patient must remain isolated.

Aspiration pneumonia is considered common among people with swallowing problems, mainly due to neurological difficulties, as was the case with Carola. To argue that her daughter did not have the covid-19, Graça cites the case of the death of little Arthur, son of Ceará’s Maria Inamá Araújo Santiago. The boy died on March 31, at the age of three. He was not entitled to a wake, as he was also considered a suspected case of the new coronavirus. Two weeks later, an examination showed that he did not have the virus. Doctors concluded that he died of aspiration pneumonia.

For Graça, as in the case of Arthur, the suspicion that Carola might have the covid-19 was mistaken. “They should better investigate what my daughter had, so that she would not be alone. I was always a mother present and I wanted to be with her”, she laments.

Doctors even proposed that Carola be treated with chloroquine, a drug that has been tested to combat covid-19. “I didn’t let it, because it could harm her even more. My daughter was taking several medications and it could make her condition worse, mainly because I don’t believe she had coronavirus”, justifies Graça. The mother’s decision was supported by the doctor who had accompanied Carola in recent years.

The housewife reports that since her daughter was taken to the hospital, she knew she had little chance of surviving. “Carola was really bad. I don’t think she could resist. But what hurts me is knowing that she left without me being around,” he says.

On Sunday morning, April 12, Carola died. “My daughter rested, but she didn’t want things to be this way,” regrets Graça. Hours later, she and her husband participated in the farewell ceremony, in a cemetery in Petrópolis. “I really wanted to see my daughter, but it was a sealed coffin and that made me very distressed. Not having seen her face at that moment gave me the feeling that she didn’t die.”

“The undertaker took her body from the hospital, packed it in plastic and took it to the cemetery in the coffin,” he says.

As a case identified as suspected of covid-19, the farewell ceremony had few guests, parents and two couples of friends, and lasted a few minutes. “It was a horrible situation,” he says.

“You are deprived of the right to watch over your child. People say it is just a body. It really is just a body, but the wake is a farewell, it is a way to make death happen. But even that, my daughter was not entitled” says the housewife.

Without exam

After her daughter’s death, Graça waited for the result of the examination of the covid-19. “They said it should be ready in a week,” he says. However, she was surprised days after Carola’s death.

“I asked again about the exam and they had no way to hide, they said it was not done.”

“They treated my daughter as a suspect of covid-19. They left me far from her and they didn’t even take the test. It was this test that I was waiting to prove that they did wrong in monitoring my daughter, because I was sure it would be negative”, criticizes Graça .

The examinations in Brazil are considered insufficient to attend all cases. The Ministry of Health acquired new lots, which are being gradually distributed throughout the country. Even so, the number is considered low, due to the exponential growth of cases. The ministry’s main guideline is that seriously suspected patients, such as Carola’s, be tested.

The report contacted the Petrópolis City Hall. Through the press office, the representatives of the municipality did not inform whether the covid-19 test was carried out in Carola. They justify that they cannot pass on specific information about patients. “Medical confidentiality is firm in this respect and we cannot circumvent the rules”, he justifies, in a note sent to BBC News Brasil.

Carola’s death certificate states that she died of a series of health problems: acute respiratory failure, pneumonia, bronchoaspiration, seizure and epilepsy. The document does not cite the suspicion of covid-19.

Grace asks for answers. In the coming days, she should receive a document with the details of the medical monitoring that the daughter had while she was hospitalized. “I will not rest until everything is cleared up”, he asserts. In the coming weeks, it plans to take appropriate action.

“I have always treated my daughter in the best way possible. At the end of her life, she was treated like an animal. This is very sad for my family and we cannot let that happen”, he says.

Pending clarification, Graça has avoided thinking about the future. “My life was my daughter. Now I don’t know what will happen from now on. Carola taught me how to live. She transformed me into someone else. Living with her was a school. I started to value what really has value. I learned a lot. I’ve missed her a lot. “

Graça’s only certainty about the coming months is that she will continue with the page created to portray her daughter’s routine. “I will not stop, because I know it helps many people who have relatives with severe autism. It is a subject that needs to be increasingly talked about and clarified, so that people understand and to reduce prejudice”, points out Graça.

To deal with the frequent homesickness, the housewife tries to think that her daughter is fine. “Now she will be able to play in the rainbow, as she always wanted.”

