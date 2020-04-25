Your browser does not support iframes.

Doña Socorro Castro Alvaactress mother Veronica Castroas well as the television producer José Alberto Castro, better known as «El Güero Castro », passed away the night of last April 23, after months of being in poor health.

The mother of the also singer died in a hospital in Mexico City at the age of 85. The news of the unfortunate death was confirmed by the Mexican television program «Ventaneando», which through the networks sent a message to the famous woman.

It was in February of this year that the grandmother of Cristian castro, had to be hospitalized due to kidney failure. Weeks later «Doña Soco» returned to the hospital due to a vision problem.

Her hospital stay alerted her family, so much so that the singer traveled from Los Angeles, California to visit her and be by her side. Since then, as a Mexican publication reports, the health of Doña Socorro, whose cause of death is unknown, has deteriorated.

It was yesterday when Verónica Castro took her Instagram account to share a message, which was related to the death of her mother.

“Let whoever has to arrive arrive, Who must leave, Who hurts what has to hurt, Whatever happens,” can be read in a short video.

“In your hands. Let it be your will ”, wrote the famous 67-year-old at the foot of her publication.

For his part, his brother “El Güero Castro” shared a photograph in which he appears hugging his mother and dedicated a message of thanks.

“My biggest love! Thank you, Mother, ”wrote the producer of Mexican soap operas.

The emotional photograph shared by Angélica Rivera’s ex exceeded 12,000 likes and had hundreds of comments in which users gave her heartfelt condolences.

Sofia Castro, daughter of “El Güero Castro”, also spoke on social networks to say goodbye to her beloved grandmother. The 23-year-old shared a series of photographs showing the close relationship she had with “Doña Soco”, which she published together with an extensive message.

“In the midst of a pandemic I lost my grandmother, the most beautiful, the one with blue eyes, the great love of my dad and our unconditional grandmother for the seven of us, because she was always there no matter what”, you can read at the beginning of the text .

«He always answered the phone telling us that his call made his day brighter, he always gave us the same advice, that we take care of ourselves because we were the greatest treasure that my dad had given him, that for nothing in the world would he stop chasing my dreams, that I did not pay attention to ugly comments, that I put masks on my hair, and that the most important thing was that I take care of my neck because it was the fastest thing that wrinkled, “continued, Sofia.



After remembering the sweet moments with his grandmother, Castro mentioned how difficult it was to say goodbye to his grandmother due to the measures they took in the hospital for the coronavirus pandemic that plagues the world.

«Today, in the midst of all this that we are experiencing, it is much more difficult to have you than to say goodbye with a mask. The fact that your hands and hers are separated by latex gloves to avoid infecting or being infected, “he said.

«She asked us to always remember her as a strong woman and I have no doubt that she will. My grandmother coco, until always my well-loved. Thanks for so much ”, the actress finished.

