The mother of the missing girls asks as a birthday gift to disseminate the photos and videos of her daughters

Beatriz ZZ, mother of the girls Anna and Olivia, who have disappeared since last April 27 on the island of Tenerife with their father, Tomás Gimeno, He has asked as a birthday present to help him spread the photos and videos of his daughters so that someone will soon recognize them.

Through a letter, Beatriz affirms that they cannot imagine how she feels every day that passes, “the uncertainty of not knowing how they are, the uncertainty of knowing if they are well, the anger that they have to suffer this madness when they are two little angels, like all the children in the world. ” In his letter, he maintains that all these mixed feelings “every day it makes it more difficult.” “But there are you, the world. Let’s not allow these things to happen”, Add.

Beatriz acknowledges that is afraid of what to say or what to write due to the repercussions that the father may have, on which an international search warrant has been issued for an alleged crime of parental kidnapping, issued by Examining Court No. 3 of Güímar, which keeps the case under summary secrecy.

“All these uncertainties are very hard,” says Anna and Olivia’s mother, who therefore asks “from the heart” for help to find them. “I’m never going to stop because my life would be meaningless. This is not something that can be overcome precisely because of uncertainty. A terminal illness, an accident, they have to be terrible, insurmountable in many cases, but a disappearance with the uncertainty of knowing how they are, of knowing what they think, of knowing that they are wanting to call me, of stealing that right of protection from a mother, yes it can be in our hands that it has a happy ending “.

Beatriz wanted to thank “for all the involvement they are having and affection they are putting”but he insisted on not stopping until he found them. “We are going to show that this world can be safer, where such injustices are not allowed. Olivia and Anna … I adore you my precious girls and I will be strong for you because you need me strong,” the letter ends.