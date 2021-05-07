The mother of the girls in Tenerife asks the father to give up and let him see them

The mother of the girls Anna and Olivia, who disappeared in Tenerife on April 27, has asked this Friday the father of the minors, Tomás G., that “give up and don’t make them suffer, because they are not to blame for anything and will be wanting to “see” her desperately.

In a letter written by her and published on her social networks, Beatriz Z. thanks “the whole world” the “incredible collaboration” in the search for the little ones and points out that there are no words to “explain what a mother can feel when her two reasons for being are brought together.”

“Thanks to all the police support, dissemination of social networks and news worldwide, I have hope that we will find them and that they can return to my arms, “says the mother.

Recognize that it is a “long-distance race” and that she has to “be strong for them”, while pointing out that her “little girls will be deeply grateful and it is very nice to feel the connection between all of them for the same reason.”

Point out that this gives hopes to build a better world “where compassion and love are felt”.

“Thank you world for helping me get up each day hopeful that today they come back. Thank you world for the compassion and love that is vibrating. Thank you world for helping me bring them back to me “, Beatriz concludes her letter.

Girls Anna and Olivia, one and six years old, they disappeared on April 27 when the father, Tomás G., did not return them to the mother as planned around 9:00 p.m. that day.