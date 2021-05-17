The mother of the girls found alone on the border breaks the silence: “With the pain of my soul I left them there”

It’s been a week since a Texas farmer found five girls between 7 years and 11 months old left to fend for themselves on his property. The mother of two of the girls spoke from Mexico and explained why she let her daughters go in the company of other adults.

“I need help because I want to be with my daughters, I would never have wanted to leave them there. It hurt my soul and God knows it “Sandra Padilla, mother of Nasley and Cristal, ages 7 and 4, told Telemundo.

The girls are in the custody of the US authorities, who have taken them to safety after finding them in critical and dangerous conditions for their health.

“I never wanted to leave them there, God knows I always asked him to take care of them”, He said.

“With the pain of my soul I left them there.”

According to the Central American version, the girls traveled with her husband, her brother-in-law and the mother of other girls named Daisy. Nothing is known about them.

Sandra’s mother lives in Houston, Texas, and also spoke to Hispanic television about the situation. “Imagine she is weak right now after so much walking, without eating and without anything and I can’t imagine how she feels because she had never left her daughters.”

Sandra Padilla is now asking the US government for help to reunite with her daughters.

Two of the five little ones they had been kidnapped with their mother and beaten by criminals before his family paid the ransom.

A Guatemalan woman named Daisy, 22, He is one of the parents who are supposedly missing and who has not been known in weeks.

Yolanda, Daisy’s sister, told Univision that the young woman had left her family home in February with her boyfriend, a Honduran citizen, and her two daughters, Ashlei, 5, and her sister Valeria, just 11 months old.

Daisy and her boyfriend arrived in Mexico and shared a house with Sandra Padilla. In March the alleged kidnapping of Daisy was recorded.

In his abduction Daisy and her daughters were locked in a room, forced to undress and were abused by criminals. The family paid $ 3,000.

According to the family, Daisy tried to cross the border but was assaulted by the Mexican police.