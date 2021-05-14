The mother of the disappeared girls in Tenerife writes an emotional letter “with fear of the repercussions it may have on the father”

Beatriz Zimmerman, the mother of Anna and Olivia, the two missing 1 and 6-year-old girls More than two weeks ago in Tenerife together with his father, Tomás Gimeno, on his birthday, he published a emotional letter to his two “little angels” despite the fears he has for the reaction that the parent may have.

In the letter, read to the media by the family’s attorney, Zimmerman asks as a birthday present for the dissemination of the photos of the two minors, so that more people can recognize them well if they see them. In fact, this Thursday the mother released new images, but retouched to simulate their possible current appearance.

“They can be changed, surely stained dark since her blonde hair draws a lot of attention “, the message indicates on Instagram.” Also keep in mind that they can wear a mask. “

Anna and Olivia disappeared with their father on April 27. The last time Gimeno was seen was in the Marina of Santa Cruz de Tenerife, embarking a boat that the next day was found adrift and abandoned in front of the Puertito de Güimar.

Shortly before, Gimeno had called Zimmerman threatening her that I would never see them again, neither him nor his daughters. The mother reported the events and since then the authorities have been running the search operation.

Fear of Gimeno

In this Friday’s letter, Zimmerman admits to having fear of the reaction that Gimeno may have. “But what do I do? All these uncertainties are very hard, so I ask all of you from my heart to help me find them,” he writes. “I’m never going to stop because my life would be meaningless.”

After thanking everyone who is participating in the search and dissemination of the images of the girls, Zimmerman sends them an emotional message: “Olivia and Anna, I adore you my precious girls and I will be strong for you because you need me strong. “

The following is played the full text of the letter:

What gift I ask you to help me spread the photos and videos of the girls so that someone will soon recognize them.

“You cannot imagine how I feel every day that passes; the uncertainty of not knowing how they are”

You cannot imagine how I feel with each passing day; the uncertainty of not knowing how they are, the uncertainty of knowing if they are well, the anger that they have to suffer this madness when they are two little angels. Little angels like all the children in the world.

All these mixed feelings each day makes it more difficult, but there are you, the world. Let’s not allow these things to happen.

I walk with afraid of what to say and write for the repercussions it may have on the father. But I do? All these uncertainties are very hard, so I ask all of you from my heart to help me find them. I’m never going to stop because my life would be meaningless.

This is not something that can be overcome precisely because of uncertainty. A terminal illness, an accident, etc. they have to be terrible; insurmountable in many cases; however, a disappearance with uncertainty to know how they are, what they think, that they are wanting to call me … steal that right of protection from a mother. If it can be in our hands, may it have a happy ending.

I am thankful for all the involvement they are having and the affection that they are putting … let’s not stop until we find them. We are going to show that this world can be a safer world where such injustices are not allowed.

Olivia and Anna, I adore you my precious girls and I will be strong for you because they need me strong.