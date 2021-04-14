The mother of the boy who was wandering alone on the US border is kidnapped by the mafias

That child that we saw walking alone through the desert that serves as the border between the United States and Mexico was not alone because his parents, like so many, would have preferred that he cross that way to guarantee that he would not be deported. In his case, he was initially accompanied by his mother, but she was kidnapped on the way from her country, Nicaragua, and that is why she could not reach the promised land with her little one. Now it is known that she is in the hands of coyotes who demand an impossible sum for her family.

Meylin del Socorro Obregón Leiva is 30 years old and remains missing, her relatives fear for her life after being arrested in Tamaulipas (Mexico), according to information provided to local media by her brother, Misael Obregón, who could only pay the ransom of his 10 year old nephew. The day to day drama of immigration in the area.

The Nicaraguan vice president and spokesperson Rosario Murillo announced this morning that her government has asked the Mexican authorities for help to find Meylin’s location. “The Mexican authorities reported that they have no records of entry or exit from Mexico in the name of Meylin del Socorro Obregón Leiva,” he stated. They have asked Interpol to intervene in the search for this woman, so that the child is not abandoned.

According to Meylin’s mother, Socorro Leiva, her “daughter ran away from a bad relationship”, she was a battered woman. After 12 years of relationship, of infidelities and assaults, “she couldn’t take it anymore,” he says. Meylin began her journey to the United States on February 7, together with her son and two nephews, Misael’s children. In a first attempt, only the two sons of Misa were able to cross the border …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.