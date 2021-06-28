The mother of an isolated student in Mallorca denounces the Government for illegal detention

Arantxa de la Fuente, the mother of one of the students from San Fernando (Cádiz) trapped in a hotel in Mallorca due to the macro outbreak of coronavirus, has filed a complaint in the court of duty against the Government of the Balearic Islands for illegal detention and prevarication.

De la Fuente, who is a lawyer by profession, has informed . of the filing of this complaint, this Monday, in the Mallorca court of duty, against the general director of Public Health of the Balearic Government, María Antònia Font.

The complaint is based on the fact that her son was transferred from the hotel where he was with the rest of his classmates, almost fifty in total, to another medicalized one, where they are isolating all the Spanish students on their end-of-year trip who have arrived to the island in recent days.

The mother recalled that these students, belonging to the Colegio Compañía de María de San Fernando, between 17 and 18 years old, have not been in contact with any positive and the decision to transfer them to that medicalized hotel was not justified.

De la Fuente has assured that, despite not having the permission of his parents, his son was taken to that hotel, where all of them have undergone an antigen test, which has been negative, and a PCR, whose results they are not yet known.

The authorities have told the families that if the PCR tests negative for everyone, they will be able to leave, but that if there is at least one positive, everyone will have to stay in this hotel for a minimum of ten days before being able to return home.

Informed and assisted

The subdelegate of the Government, José Pacheco, has assured, in statements to the media during an act on the occasion of Pride Day, that he is in contact with the families and the Delegation of the Government of the Balearic Islands so that …

