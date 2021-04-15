The mother of a Nicaraguan child found alone on the US border appears

Meylin Obregón, the mother of the 10-year-old Nicaraguan boy who was found walking alone on the border between Mexico and the United States, was released on Tuesday by her alleged kidnappers on Mexican soil, her brother reported.

“I have the best news in the world, my sister has been freed … I want the whole world to know that my sister has been freed from the hands of the mafia,” said Misael Obregón, in a video posted on YouTube, without specifying how his release was achieved and if he will return to Nicaragua.

Meylin Obregón left El Paraíso, a community in the southern Caribbean of Nicaragua, on February 7, bound for the United States together with her 10-year-old son Wilton Eniel Gutiérrez.

According to the minor’s father, Lázaro Gutiérrez, from Nicaragua, Meyling made the journey with the intention of meeting his brother Misael in the United States.

But on April 1, a US border patrol officer found the boy alone walking in a desert area, known as La Grulla, in Texas, on the border with Tamaulipas, Mexico.

“Can you help me? (…) I came with a group and they left me dumped and I don’t know where they are, ”the boy told the officer who was traveling on a patrol, according to a video that went viral on social networks.

The minor’s uncle, Misael Obregón, who resides in the United States, explained that his relatives had been turned away at the border and deported to Mexico.

Already in Mexico, Misael said, mother and son were kidnapped by criminals, who after a negotiation released only the child, while the mother was supposedly captive.

The minor is “in good health” at the Southwest Key shelter in Texas, Nicaraguan police said Tuesday, reporting that they are carrying out procedures through diplomatic channels to repatriate the child.

Nicaraguan Vice President and First Lady Rosario Murillo said they had requested the cooperation of Mexican authorities and Interpol to locate Meylin.

But the boy’s uncle told the local press that he does not want Nicaragua to repatriate Wilton but rather to stay in the United States.

Thousands of unaccompanied minors from Central America arrive at the US border with the intention of receiving asylum in that country.

The number of unaccompanied minors detected at the southern US border registered an increase of 100% in March compared to the previous month, adding more than 18,000 children, according to data from the United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) .

With information from AFP