The mother and grandmother of a baby are imprisoned for allegedly killing him in Tarragona

The mother and grandmother of a baby have entered prison this Saturday as alleged perpetrators of his death in 2020, in Tarragona, sources from the Mossos d’Esquadra have reported.

Agents from the Investigation Unit received information on December 4, 2020, stating that “a woman could have had a baby during the month of March and that between her and her mother they would have taken her life“and disposed of the corpse.

The Mossos arrested them this Thursday, after the investigation concluded that the two women they had been the cause of his death.

According to the Diario de Tarragona, the 20-year-old mother became pregnant against her will and when she wanted to abort it was too late, since more than 14 weeks had passed, the legal limit.

When the baby was born, a girl, he tried to strangle her, without success. Finally, it was the girl’s 42-year-old grandmother who abandoned the baby in some containers.

The young woman told what happened to some friends and it was in this way that the information reached the Mossos, who have reconstructed what happened despite the fact that the The baby’s body could never be recovered.