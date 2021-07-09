The most watched series on Netflix, Disney +, Amazon and HBO! | .

Talk about the interesting and varied content that some present us digital platforms As for the series, it is something that everyone is interested in knowing, especially those offered by Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Apple TV and Paramount +.

Since digital platforms began to share their varied content for subscribers, some of them stopped going to the movies, many people prefer to stay at home to enjoy the comfort of their home to see something Serie.

Despite the fact that for many people it is somewhat difficult to have more than one digital platform, sometimes some members decide to share their accounts, so everyone has the opportunity not to miss their favorite content.

Right away we will share content with which you will surely be more than impressed, it may be that they know some names and those who do not, you could be pleasantly surprised.

1

Netflix

Being Netflix One of the favorite platforms of Internet users you could not miss the opportunity to know its most viewed content so far, to this day it continues to be the most popular in the market.

S3xo / Life Fatale Elite New rich, new poor Pokémon: travel Kung Fu Panda 3 The street of terror part 1: 1994 Robin Hood Stay by my side Pasión de Gavilanes 2

Disney +

Nowadays Disney + It has become one of the favorite platforms of Internet users, especially due to the fact of watching content from our childhood and now also impressive series.

The Mandalorian Falcon and the Winter Soldier WandaVision The Chosen of Glory Loki

3

Amazon Prime Video

Despite Amazon Prime Video It has few series on the list, its catalog is also one of the favorites of Internet users.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Jack Ryan Hunters Them The Night Manager 4

HBO Max

HBO Max It has only been launched as a digital platform for a short time and so far it has been very well accepted by users.

Succession 30 coins Chernobyl Mare of Easttown The Plot Against America 5

Apple tv

Apple tv It is another of the most recent platforms, but it has also surprised thanks to its content.

Ted Lasso Fot All Mankind The Morning Show

6

Paramount +

For many Paramount + It has also become another of the users’ favorites thanks to its impressive content.

Your Honor Yellowstone Ray Donovan Schitt´s Creek The Handmain´s Tale