A shooting in the Mexican capital woke up the residents of Las Lomas de Chapultepec last Friday. Around 6:30 a.m., a heavily armed command attempted to assassinate Mexico City’s Secretary of Public Security, Omar García Harfuch.

Armed with fragmentation grenades and 50-caliber Barret rifles, they attacked with more than 400 shots the truck in which García Harfuc was travelingh. The mortal balance was of 2 elements of the capital’s police killed and a young woman who was passing through the place. The official was only injured and as reported by the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, is in recovery.

For the attack against the secretary of Security of the CDMX were arrested that same Friday, 19 people -17 men and two women- who were admitted to the South Prison and the Santa Martha Acatitla female prison early this Sunday morning, respectively.

A few hours after the attack, García Harfuch himself revealed who wanted him dead.

« This morning we were cowardly attacked by the CJNG, two colleagues and friends of mine lost their lives », The secretary published on his Twitter account.

Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias “El Mencho”, leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel (CJNG), is the one who would have ordered the murder of Omar García Harfuch.

Omar García Harfuch CDMX attack (Photo: @ c4jimenez)

Oseguera Cervantes is the new « Chapo » Guzmán for the United States government, and not only for his growing influence on international drug trafficking or for being the most wanted criminal, for whom he offers a millionaire reward.

One of the DEA agents, in charge of the investigations to find the whereabouts and capture this dangerous criminal, told Univision that « El Mencho » also found the Mexican hills as the best hideout.

« He hides in mountainous areas in Jalisco, Michoacán and Colima, we believe he is no longer in the cities, » said Kyle Mori, the special agent who is in charge of the team trying to find where the new man is hiding. « Chapo ».

« El Mencho », founder of the CJNG

Mori explained how the federal agency of the United States saw the Jalisco New Generation Cartel grow rapidly, for almost a decade, both, that the latest reports from the DEA and Mexican authorities show that the CJNG operates in 22 states of the Mexican Republic and continues to expand.

As well as in several cities in the United States, including Los Angeles, San Diego, El Paso, Laredo, Houston, Dallas, Miami, Orlando, New York, Denver, Atlanta and Chicago.

The agent considers, according to the investigations, that Oseguera Cervantes He does not stay long in one place, he walks among the mountains of the Mexican mountains, fleeing from justice, living among cabins and luxury houses, as in very humble houses, even to caves.

“I will say this: it is a combination of many things. I don’t think it’s in one place for long, nor in the same type of house. It is a combination of everything you can imagine … It definitely moves constantly, « said the agent.

According to DEA intelligence reports, they suggest that « El Mencho » has created his own « Golden Triangle », like the one that Joaquín Guzmán Loera had in the mountainous area of ​​the states of Durango, Sinaloa and Chihuahua, where in addition to having marijuana crops was hidden for many years.

The strategy of the leader of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel to evade justice is similar, according to the agent Mori, only changes the area in which this « Golden Triangle », and it is in the mountains of Jalisco, Colima and Michoacán, where « El Mencho » originates.

There, as has been reported, it has an extensive territory where narcotics are planted and there are clandestine laboratories, and it has important ports such as Manzanillo and Lázaro Cárdenas, where chemical precursors enter to make synthetic drugs.

Both the hills of the Sierra Madre del Sur, cLike those of the Occidental, they are now the refuge of this gangster to whom they attribute the escalation of violence in Mexico. His rise in the world of drug trafficking is linked to the extradition and life sentence of his former employer, Cha El Chapo ’Guzmán.

Before, a group run « The Plebes of the Ranch« He said that » El Mencho « had become the » new lord of the mountain « : Few know his face / weird goes down to the villages / moves between the mountains / moves everything up there, » says a song.

« He has made few mistakes, he has a lot of experience on the street, that has made it very difficult for us to lead the investigation to arrest him, » Mori said.

“He is an intelligent man, he is very good at what he does: he is avoiding being caught, he is making several million dollars. It is like a cat and mouse game: he makes some movements and we have to do ours to capture him ”.

According to agent Mori, « El Mencho » has achieved in a few years what it took Guzmán decades « .

Who track him down This boss has noticed a turning point: he does not take unnecessary risks walking in the cities. It is a behavior similar to that of Ismael ‘El Mayo’ Zambada, current head of the Sinaloa cartel and who has spent more than 50 years in drug trafficking without ever having stepped in a prison.

Ismael « El Mayo » Zambada and Nemesio « El Mencho » Osegura (Photos: Infobae file)

Kyle Mori assures that Oseguera Cervantes does not care about living as a rancher, he can deprive himself of luxuries as long as they don’t catch him, otherwise it happened with “El Chapo”.

« You have heard stories of ‘El Chapo’ entering a restaurant, who take away cell phones from diners, pay everyone’s bills and disappear in Culiacán (Sinaloa). ‘El Mencho’ will not do that. He doesn’t mind living in the mountains as a rancher. That complicates your capture. Where was Cha El Chapo ’captured? Always in the cities (in Mazatlán in 2014 and in Los Mochis in 2016). « El Mencho » will not do that, « Mori reiterated.

The agent also explained that another factor that plays in favor « El Mencho » is that he is not a man of vices, does not consume drugs and enjoys good health, an enviable physical condition and also has military discipline, since he was a member of a police group in Mexico.

Rolling Stone’s famous photo of « El Mencho » with his children.

« All of these factors contribute to his running his cartel as if it were a business. »

In addition to all this, the fear it has generated due to the cruelty with which the CJNG hitmen commit their crimes, and the propaganda strategy, which consists of horrendous recordings from the south « executions ”to later broadcast the videos through social networks, to send messages to their enemies, as well as exhibiting themselves with high-powered weapons on the streets of the cities where they operate before committing assaults, be it on rival criminal groups or police forces. security; It has created a favorable environment for the expansion of this criminal group.

« Relax your fucking people to the dick, otherwise your mother will break you! you and all your ball of dogs « , it is heard in an audio where he threatens a manager of a Mexican police corporation, who fearfully replies: « Sir, you know me, you know that I am friendly. »

Along with « El Mayo » Zambada, Rubén Oseguera is the most expensive capo in Mexico

« They carry out many violent acts: beheadings, they destroy bodies in acid, public executions, rip out people’s hearts, kill women and children, put bombs on people. It happens almost every day ”, lamented Mori. « ‘ El Chapo ’was violent, but‘ El Mencho ’has taken it to a new level, » the DEA agent said.

The DEA fears that the CJNG is already the largest criminal organization in Mexico and that it has at least equaled the distribution of narcotics from the Sinaloa cartel in the United States. It continues to rise, applying extreme violence, like Los Zetas, and developing a financial model similar to the cartel El Chapo ’cartel.

According to estimates by the US federal agency, The Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel already has more than 5,000 members in its criminal ranks without con with independent distributors and criminal cells with which they have been associated throughout Mexico, nor the police or authorities that protect them.

Emesio Oseguera Cervantes, alias ‘El Mencho’, is the leader of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) (Photo: Univision / DEA)

« Combining all these things they almost create a super cartel, » the agent warned.. « In my opinion, the CJNG is moving more drugs to the United States, is responsible for more violent acts in Mexico, and is moving a larger volume of money than the Sinaloa cartel, » he claimed.

In 2011, Agent Mori was conducting an investigation in the state from Guadalajara when he first learned about “El Mencho”, shortly afterwards it would become one of the main objectives of the governments of Mexico and the United States.

« At that time there were many people who reported through our consulate and our office there:: El Mencho ’is very important and it will be the next‘ Chapo ’”recalls the agent who is now on the trail of America’s number one public enemy.

The DEA search form (Photo: DEA)

Mori did not drop the case and his investigations served to integrate a criminal accusation filed against the capo and his relatives in 2014, pointing them out as responsible for the importation of multiple drug shipments into this country and for money laundering.. Three years later, the Prosecutor’s Office filed another complaint against him.

Now his only agent mission is to capture Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, « El Mencho », The FBI, ICE, and US Marshals support this work. It is the reason that the Los Angeles office has the most robust investigation against the CJNG leader and is where the communication channels related to the reward offered to arrest the boss are based.

« It is something I do every day, Saturday, Sunday, 365 days a year, because he is very violent, he is very powerful. We owe it to the citizens of the United States getting rid of these drug trafficking leaders who put so much poison on our streets (…) Also our neighbors to the south ”.

Along with Nemesio Oseguera, the « Mencho », at least 7 of the González Valencia brothers are on the « black » list of drug trafficking in the US.

As told by Mori himself, every day he talks to Mexican agents who are also behind the steps of « El Mencho », explains that they already have a relationship of trust and mutual respect, and they are few « Bad apples » in Mexico’s police corporations, although his colleagues who recaptured ‘El Chapo’ have said that at one point they only trusted the sailors.

« There are Mexican police and military that work too much, shoulder to shoulder with us, every day, » he stressed.

The United States government carries out several actions to approach the Michoacán kingpin and hit his organization, including intercepting the supply of chemical precursors from Asia, sign your assets and figureheads, as well as infiltrate your cartel through informants, wiretapping and other methods.

According to the Administration for Drug Control (DEA) « El Mencho » hides in the mountains. (Map: Infobae)

“In the past we have used BlackBerry phone technology to infiltrate the highest level of your organization. We have used many informants over the years, « delimited.

Officer Kyle Mori checks his computer, which contains photographic files of the criminal in different years, including a photo of his arrest in California in 1986, one more with his son « El Menchito »: « I don’t know if we’re going to catch him tomorrow, but I’m sure his day will come, » concludes the DEA agent.

