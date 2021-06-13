The most viral banner in the Plaza de Colón accuses the PP of Puigdemont

“The PP let Puigdemont escape” is the banner that has persecuted the delegation of Pablo Casado’s party from Genova Street to Plaza de Colón. (Source: Twitter / @ ElsaGarcíad)

Before leaving for the Plaza de Colón in Madrid to join the demonstration against the possible pardons of procès politicians, the PP delegation appeared in front of its headquarters on Genova Street to say a few words.

Pablo Casada, Isabel Díaz Ayuso and José Luis Martínez-Almeida led the procession, but the spotlights were taken by one of the protesters present because of their unique banner. Against the pardons, like all those who attended, he held up a piece of cardboard while the big shots of the PP released their speeches. It read: “The PP let Puigdemont escape”. A reproach that the popular ones surely did not have.

Not content with trying to interrupt speeches, the protester chased the entourage on their walk to the Plaza de Colón, making sure to express discontent with the PP for letting the former president of the Generalitat leave Spain.

Unfortunately, a small group, forgetting that in democracy and in a claim against pardons in Catalonia, there is disparity of opinions, used violence to try to end his protest. Even so, they could not take the banner from him and despite being attacked, he remained in the march, expressing his convictions.

However, finally, attendees confirmed that for a short time, since he was “expelled and silenced”.

When you demonstrate to protect democracy, your thing is that you respect freedom of expression.

