The most versatile folding mattresses of 2021

What are folding mattresses made of?

In general, folding mattresses are made of foam. It is a light but spongy material, which superbly conserves our body heat. Mainly, two types of foam are used or a combination of both:

Memory foam. Derived from polyurethane, memory foam adapts to the shape of each one and reacts to body heat.

Synthetic latex. More light and cheap, these mattresses are not as durable as memory foam. They are the most common material in low-end folding mattresses.

Are folding mattresses comfortable?

Of course they are. It all depends on the quality of the folding mattress you choose, but many become as comfortable as a traditional bed. You won’t even notice that you are sleeping so close to the ground.

And best of all, is that you will hardly need a couple of touches to turn any space in the house into a guest room.

How do you clean a folding mattress?

most of folding mattresses They are covered with a cover that protects the foam inside. They are usually made of waterproof materials, but there are also breathable models.

To clean the case, you can wipe with a damp cloth with a little soap. Though it’s true most covers are dishwasher safe. This will save you a lot of time.

In principle, the inner foam should not be cleaned, but, in case you need it, better to do it with a sponge and a non-corrosive detergent.

Folding mattress vs inflatable mattress

Surely you are hesitating between getting a folding mattress or an inflatable one. Although the seconds are a great option to improvise a bedroom, we recommend the folding ones for these simple reasons:

Practicality It is true that inflatable mattresses are discreet, but folding ones are so easy to store that could be concealed as one more piece of furniture in our living room.

Comfort. Folding mattresses are usually less thick than inflatables, but they are still firmer and more comfortable.

Ergonomics. These folding mattresses are usually modular, for the same they work as a bed than as a pouf or side table.

Durability. With good maintenance, folding mattresses can last for many years. For their part, inflatables are less durable.

Where to buy a folding mattress at a good price

It’s easy to get lost in the search for the perfect folding mattress. If you want to go to fixed shot, we recommend that you write down the main ones purchase points:

Folding mattresses at Amazon. Amazon takes your purchase almost overnight thanks to its parcel service. Not to mention that their products are of a much higher quality than the price they ask for them.

Folding mattresses in El Corte Inglés. El Corte Inglés is also a great place to get your folding mattress. After all, it only offers the best products from the best manufacturers.