The most useless mobile apps in history

Take a look at your mobile phone and see how many applications you have installed. Probably more than 20 and 30. There is no doubt that mobile applications help us in a multitude of circumstances. Communication and social networks are the ones that take the cake, followed by productivity. However, over time, app stores have seen some of them arrive completely useless. Yes, developed without any motivation or utility. In this article we are going to review which have been those that have stood out for their virtue of being useless. And there are more than you think, some of them even having a very high economic cost.

These are the most useless mobile apps

We start with a classic, iCuenca. Available in the App Store, its sole purpose is to know where this beautiful Castilian capital is located. Despite not being of much use, it has millions of downloads and several years of experience. The latest versions come with an improvement, it is possible to target Cuenca, but also other cities in our geography. From Cádiz to Parla through Antequera.

Ghost Radar Classic is another one of those apps that doesn’t make much sense. Available in both the Apple and Android stores, it aims to alert you to the presence of paranormal activity near you. To begin with, the only thing you are going to waste is your time. Fortunately, it is free, but no mobile phone is capable of detecting presences, if they exist. You can try it for entertainment, but don’t expect much more.

In the ranking of the absurd is The hour of your death, an app that you can also download for any mobile. Not suitable for overly squeamish or gullible people. It is responsible for showing you in a countdown the time you have left to live. Despite everything, it has good evaluations, but we are not going to tell you any longer. You can see it here on Android and for Apple devices.

One of those applications that has the honor of having been in the App Store for 13 years, is I Am Rich LE. At the time it cost € 799, although its price is now much more moderate, you can download it for € 9.99. Its function is totally absurd, since the only thing it tries to do is bring you all the energy possible to make you become a wealthy and successful person. What there is no doubt is that its developer has been lining up for all the dupes who have acquired it.

Hold the button It is also one of the classic applications that has been leading the ranking for a long time. It is available for both Android and Apple devices, and all it does is show you a button on the screen so you can press it for as long as possible. His claim is none other than that, keep you with your thumb pressing the screen. The height of nonsense.