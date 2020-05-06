In the first great pandemic that shakes the world in the internet age, from the use we make of it, great information is extracted from the behavioral changes that take place due to it. During the COVID-19 crisis, Emojipedia has portrayed the new normality in emojis, through an analysis of its use on Twitter.

By ranking emojis in two broad intent groups, positive and negative, the online emoji encyclopedia has analyzed a total of 68 million unique tweets. Comparing the messages shared last April with previous periods, let’s see what they are the main trends that consolidate during confinement.

🥺 The pleading face is shot

As we see, at categorize emojis into groups according to their meaning Be it positive, negative or ambiguous, we see a strong decline in the former. During April 2020, when the pandemic kept most of the world’s population to some degree confined, the use of ambiguous emojis continued to grow.

The ranking of most used emojis in this period is as follows:

😂 Face laughing with tears

😭 Crying face

🥺 Face pleading

🤣 Rolling on the floor with laughter

❤️ Red heart

✨ Sparkles

Sonriente Smiley face with heart eyes

🙏 Folded hands

😊 Smiley face with smiley eyes

Sonriente Smiley face with hearts

👍 Thumb up

💕 Two hearts

🤔 Pensive face

There are two particular designs that stand out and reflect the new normality in emojis, not because of their high place on the list, but because of the growth in the use they receive. The first is that of the pleading face, 🥺, which shoots up to 80% compared to its use prior to COVID-19. The second is that of folded hands, 🙏, which despite being in a modest eighth place, rises 25% in use.

The use of emojis continues to rise

From Emojipedia they also monitor the use of emojis in general conversation. It keeps on rising, and now emojis are present in up to 19% of tweets. This data is compared to 15% of the oldest data, from just a year and a half ago, in August 2018.

But this growth does not affect all categories equally, but rather the opposite. The use of emojis of objects increases, but almost all the others decrease: food, flags and sport among them. The worst part takes it the category of places and trips, with a decrease of up to 27%.

As also severe is the drop in the use of airplane emoji, which loses up to 50% of the use it had just nine months ago. A reflection of the situation in which many airlines find themselves. Among them is Ryanair, who recently confirmed having lost up to 99% of his traffic and who collides headlong with a new scenario: the new normal, also in emojis.

Recently it was Google who released its data on the influx to the most visited places during the confinement, showing its evolution compared to the previous weeks and how it was distributed in more than 100 countries and their regions throughout the world. Digital tools are increasingly a source of data that provides a reading of how the world changes.

