the most unusual image of Rafa Nadal

Rafael Nadal walking at his leisure from the training court to the players’ room. He stands with some colleagues and coaches, watches a minute of the double of Carlos Alcaraz and Pablo Carreño. It is one of the unpublished images that a Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell-Conde de Godó Trophy that has been adapted to the health reality of the country, to government regulations and also to those demanded by the Association of Professional Tennis Players (ATP), which governs the circuit.

In the same area where he now walks at his own pace, Rafael Nadal he was completely surrounded by security guards to get him to his destination. A crowd of fans crowded against a wall trying to get an autograph or photograph with the idol.

Maximum capacity of 1,000 spectators

Nadal and his team move through an area now completely limited to the public. Monte Carlo was played last week behind closed doors. The Godó has a maximum daily capacity of 1,000 fans in a reduced stands for the occasion, which includes the quota for sponsors, partners and the general public. 100 tickets went on sale for each day. The Rafa Nadal court usually have 8,000 seats, which are 3,000 in this edition. You have to keep a safe distance.

Rafa Nadal, with Carlos Moyà and Rafa Maymó

A brigade anti Covid watch that those present comply with it in the enclosure, full of dispensers of hydroalcoholic gel and with marked round-trip routes. Without commercial stands or activities, fast trucks are the few stopping points for a snack. Nobody is spared at the entrance to be pointed out by the rigor thermometer.

The doctor Antoni trilla, Head of the Preventive Medicine and Epidemiology Service of the Hospital Clínic de Barcelona, ​​is one of the ‘signings’ of the event due to the need to guarantee health security.

Home or hotel: PCR every 48 or 72 hours

Tennis players live as long as possible in their bubble, which begins with the choice of their own residence for all those who can attest to having regular accommodation in Barcelona. There are many, like Rafa Nadal and his coaching staff. They must pass the corresponding PCR every 48 hours, and not 72 like those who have chosen to spend the night in the official hotel, which has reopened expressly for the tournament.

Walk down the streets for an hour

Each tennis player makes a bubble with two other people, although there are exceptions that allow this number to be expanded. The ATP rule states that they can walk through the streets of the city for one hour a day, which does not include entering shops or restaurants. Although it is true that it depends on the responsibility of each one because there is no guarded closure of borders as happened in the US Open or in the two-week quarantine in Australia.

Rafa Nadal, after training at the Barcelona Open Banc Sabadell 68th Conde de Godó Trophy

One of the novelties introduced by the ATP is that the tennis player can undergo a PCR and an antigen test upon arrival. While waiting for the result of the first, if the second has been negative, you do have immediate permission only to train.

Nadal walks like a common mortal, something unusual in the tournament, which returns after the cancellation of 2020 by the coronavirus. The eleven-time champion applauds the return while waiting to regain full normality, which includes ‘Nadalmania’.

The Rafa Nadal Court, with a reduced seating from 8,000 to 3,000 seats, with a maximum capacity of 1,000 daily fans