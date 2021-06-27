The Most Unforgettable Red Carpet Moments From BET Awards

The 2021 BET Awards are right around the corner, and we’re looking back at some of the most memorable red carpet moments from previous award shows.

Bringing together the biggest names in entertainment and sports, the annual event, which will be hosted by Taraji P. Henson, honors the year’s achievements in music, film, television and sports while also paying tribute to the stars that have been paving the way and using their platform to inspire change.

This year, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby are among the top contenders, each nabbing seven nominations. Plus, Patrick Mahomes, Serena Williams, Zendaya, Drake, Cardi B and the late Chadwick boseman also scored nominations. So, needless to say, the BET Awards — held in person at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles unlike last year’s virtual show — is going to be a star-studded, must-see event.

Now, to get ready for the June 27 show, let’s take a trip down memory lane.