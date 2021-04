Like every Wednesday, the NBA has updated its list of Rookies, the one that still leads the number 1 of the 2020 Draft, Anthony Edwards. But, beyond that solid lead from outside the Minnesota Timberwolves, we cater to a number of more than interesting names in the top-10 and quite unexpected this stretch of the season.

This is the case of Jae’Sean Tate (3, Houston Rockets), Desmond Bane (7, Memphis Grizzlies), Patrick Williams (9, Chicago Bulls) and Theo Maledon (10, Oklahoma City Thunder).