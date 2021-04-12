The most unequal match in history: Golden Eagles took to the field with seven players



Referential image from 2015, the year in which the Colombian club played the Copa Sudamericana.

Photo: Cris Bouroncle / AFP / Getty Images

The team Golden Eagles, of the Colombian soccer first division, had to appear for his match against Boyacá Chicó with only seven players, because the majority of its staff was injured or in quarantine due to having contracted COVID-19. Without substitutes, without four members of the coaching staff and with two goalkeepers on the field. The most unequal match in history.

They only have 7 players available to face the game. 👀 29 players were enrolled in the championship, of which 7 are injured, and 16 are infected with Covid-19, in addition to 4 members of the coaching staff. 🦠 pic.twitter.com/x4Qx7hqCbV – The World is a Ball 🏡 (@mundounbalon) April 11, 2021

This is how the most incredible game in recent history was created

Águilas entered 29 players for the tournament. Unfortunately, seven of them got injured, and simultaneously, 16 were infected with COVID-19. In addition, four members of the coaching staff, including the coach, were also victims of the contagion source.

The President of the Major Division of Colombian Soccer (DIMAYOR), dismissed the arguments of the golden club and assured that they had up to 17 players qualified for the match. José Fernando Salazar, president of the club, immediately denied it: “I don’t know where it comes from that we have 17 qualified players“.

Through their social networks, Águilas Doradas expressed the feeling of having to appear in practically inhuman conditions at a match. And so he classified the meeting as the most unequal match in history.

Two goalkeepers, a defender, three flyers and a forward appeared in a call-up that seemed surreal.

#EquipoProfesional | The 1️⃣8️⃣… Sorry, the 7️⃣ summoned for the most unequal match in history… # MyGameIsFairPlay # Vamos Águilas 🦅 pic.twitter.com/oib1A9KUH9 – Golden Eagles (@AguilasDoradas) April 11, 2021

At the time of going out to the field, the players showed banners with the following messages: “Life first” and “Fair play”. The television broadcast did not show the moment, according to the team itself.

This was what was not seen of our departure. Censorship? 🦅 #JuegoLimpio #primerolavida #MyGameIsFairPlay #FuerzaAguilas pic.twitter.com/uB8fi9PvPM – Golden Eagles (@AguilasDoradas) April 11, 2021

Of the seven in the field, one made his professional debut: Juan David Valencia. Goalkeeper who also had to play as a defense, and try to contain as much as possible an entire team that was always in the area.

Incredibly Eagles held out all the first half. A 0-0 that will go down in history without a doubt. The miracle did not happen completely, Chicó finally won 0-3, a result that even falls short for the massacre that could have been. The visitors had possession 88% of the time, finishing 27 times, 11 of them on goal.

But the winners of the match were the pride and honor, who thrashed the final result, regardless of what it was. Soon we will measure what it meant that Golden Eagles submitted to such a commitment, the most unequal of all.