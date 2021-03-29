The most typical summer fines you can avoid

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Torres

In summer there is a fine more. This is a topic that has its reason for being in the number of people who move during the warmest and most pleasant season of the year. Displacements skyrocket as soon as the good weather arrives and, therefore, the number of infractions also grows. If we rely on the statistics, the past 2020 was an exceptional year for pandemic data. However, the private vehicle was once again the most used means of travel. The DGT conducted a survey on the preferences of Spaniards and about d70% were going to use their car on vacation, in case you enjoy them. This type of route invites relaxation and also confusion, hence recklessness is more easily hunted. Safety comes first, but our pockets will also appreciate knowing the most typical summer fines, all avoidable and manual.

The pandemic not only reduced transfers, it also changed the behavior of drivers and their families. According to the DGT, the covid caused many road users to take fewer breaks. As they published in their own magazine: “the 63% of the people surveyed admit that they will travel more kilometers before resting. In 2019, this percentage was 54% ”. Of course, the vast majority of respondents thought to exceed 15 minutes of rest between kilometers. Of these interviewees, the vast majority also admitted recurrent use of the mobile phone while driving, in situations such as a traffic light stop.

Distractions are the enemy on the road and the smartphone a temptation that we must remove from our sight. The using the phone increases the risk of accidents between three and four times, becoming one of the most recurrent causes of the worst fatalities on our roads. For this reason, the new traffic regulations will punish its use with 6 card points and 500 euros. In this update of the Traffic Law (2015) they also put the belt, child protection systems, the maximum speed when overtaking and the use of radar detectors, among others, in the spotlight.