The most typical fines in Spain: What is the most common?

A few days ago we wrote an article about the most common sanctions in summer, a time when there are more road trips. Spain is a country to travel on wheels, either because of its landscapes, the quality of our hospitality and the proximity between destinations of interest. It is logical that, with the arrival of good weather, we take the wheel towards beach or mountain areas, fleeing from the stress and hustle and bustle of cities. However, asphalt is also a risk area and Victims in traffic accidents they are far from disappearing completely. Driver education, limits and penalties have drastically reduced the number of deaths, which is why they are still necessary today. Our pockets often suffer the consequences but, as we will see below, the most typical fines in Spain are also the most avoidable.

Speeding is the most recurrent offense in our country, both by car, motorcycle and even scooter. We like to run, either by confidence in our abilities or by the rush to get to the destination as soon as possible. The road infrastructure in Spain has improved remarkably in recent decades and technology in cars makes it easier reaching excessive speeds without realizing it. As journalists specialized in the sector, we are aware of how difficult it is to stay within the limits in cars that do not vibrate, do not sound and have impeccable ride comfort. Luckily, cruise control is becoming commonplace on entry-level trim levels.

Years ago the use of mobile phone behind the wheel has become a Russian roulette. The risk of using the device not only involves health, but also our portfolio. Moreover, with the change in the regulations, presented at the beginning of the year, just carrying it in your hand will be a reason for complaint and sanction of 6 points and 200 euros from the DGT. With this hardening of the punishment they intend to banish the smartphone from our driving, which in turn is the guilty of 96 181 fines imposed in 2020. This irresponsibility is placed in third position in the ranking, behind speed and not having passed the ITV.