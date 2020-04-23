The player of Boston Celtics Marcus Smart You are doing everything in your power to help during the coronavirus pandemic. The last thing he’s done is team up with a restaurant and its YounGameChanger Foundation to give 425 meals to healthcare workers at various New England hospitals. Recall that Smart tested positive for COVID-19 last month, although he has long since recovered.

“I was planning hospital visits to patients who are suffering from the coronavirus as I did. I wanted to show my support for the health workers who are taking care of the community. If we all do our bit we will get ahead. With small contributions we can make ourselves stronger, “said Smart.

