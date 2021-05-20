The most successful anime will have a live action movie

Share

When you are the anime that has made the most money in theaters, it is normal for them to make a live action movie.

Anime movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train raised a brutal $ 437 million in 2020, 70 of it outside of Japan. Which shows that he has a lot of fans everywhere. To get an idea of ​​the magnitude, the movie Godzilla vs Kong Considered a blockbuster amid the pandemic, it has grossed less, grossing $ 427 million.

Now they want to make a live action movie and looking at the precedents it is not very clear that it is a good idea. Since some classic anime have been very mistreated with their Hollywood versions. For example Dragonball Evolution, Ghost in the shell or Death note, although it must be recognized that Alita: Battle Angel it was pretty good and a lot of people ask for the sequel.

In the coming years we will see other anime adaptations of Netflix What One piece Y Cowboy bebop, there are also plans to Akira Y Your Name. Hopefully they are not a disaster.

What is Demon Slayer: Mugen Train about?

The anime also known as Kimetsu no yaiba is set in the Taisho era (1912 – 1926), the protagonist is Tanjiro kamado whose parents are killed by a demon while turning their sister into one of them. He must join the demon hunters to prevent them from killing his sister while searching for a cure. He also wants to find the leader of the demons, responsible for all his misfortunes.

In the movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train, Tanjiro Kamado and his friends from the Demon Slayer Corps must travel in a train that seems eternal to investigate some disappearances, but in reality it is a trap.

