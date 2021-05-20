“The most stimulating and craziest will be the one you choose”

05/20/2021 at 7:33 PM CEST

Martí Grau

Gianluigi Buffon does not rule out continuing his career at a great club. After winning the Italian Cup final against Atalanta (1-2), the Italian goalkeeper assured that, of all the offers, he will choose the one that provokes the greatest satisfaction. “I have had many contacts and proposals, the one that I find the most stimulating and the craziest will be the one I choose“.

Buffon considers it a pride to have been able to spend so many years with Juventus in Turin. “Ending like this is something that makes me proud. Juve, the fans, the president, the teammates and the coach will always be part of my life“The goalkeeper, who recently announced his final goodbye as a ‘bianconero’ footballer, is now in search of a new destination.

A career that seems to have no end

At the age of 43 years, the goalkeeper remains determined to continue enjoying football at the highest level. “I still have to fight, travel and take my body and my energy to the limit. If I got here it is precisely because of that bit of madness that has allowed me to always dream of new projects and achievements“.

Regarding the possibility of retiring, he affirms that the proposals he receives will decide his next step in his career. “I got a message from an executive who could outwit me, I like these people. I could stop playing but if there is someone madder than me and who makes me imagine something madder than me, I follow him“.

With the Qatar World Cup in 2022, ‘Gigi’ Buffon does not guarantee his participation and does not want to be summoned solely for being ‘Buffon’. “We’ll see how I’m going to get there and if I’m still a competitive goalkeeper. But i don’t want presents“. The Italian goalkeeper will continue with his career until he considers that he cannot continue at the best level.