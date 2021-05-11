The most spectacular Xiaomi mobile arrives in Spain

Xiaomi has announced the arrival to the Spanish market of the My 11 Ultra, his most spectacular mobile to date –With the permission of the foldable smartphone they announced weeks ago. The brand has also taken the opportunity to launch the Mi 11i, a somewhat cheaper variant of the Mi 11 that landed on the peninsula at the beginning of the year.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, let’s remember, was presented at the brand’s mega event that took place in China in March. The most eccentric thing about this model is the screen on the back, which allows you to use the main camera for selfies. It also has a fairly advanced photographic module, the latest Qualcomm processor and is built with more premium materials than those found in the rest of the brand’s catalog.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i, on the other hand, is a low-cost version of the Mi 11, the highest exponent in the Xiaomi catalog until a few weeks ago. The main change with respect to the Mi 11 is found on the screen, which is flat and has a Full HD resolution. The next higher model, on the other hand, raises the resolution up to QHD and has curved sides. We also find some differences in the photographic module, whose performance is somewhat lower in the case of the Mi 11i.

What features does the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra have?

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra will arrive in Spain on May 17. It can be purchased on the Xiaomi website, Mi Stores and El Corte Inglés. The brand will market a single variant with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. Its price will be 1,199 euros.

Features Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra Display AMOLED, dynamic 120 Hz, HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, 6.81 inches and QHD resolution Processor Snapdragon 888 RAM memory 12 GB LPDDR5 Storage 256 GB UFS 3.1 Main camera 50 megapixels, f / 1.95 and OIS Wide angle 48 megapixels and f / 2.2 megapixels Telephoto / 4.1, OIS and 5x optical zoom (up to 120x digital) Connectivity 5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6E and USB-C Battery 5,000 mAh Charge Up to 67 watts wired and wirelessly

What features does the Mi 11i have?

The Xiaomi Mi 11i will arrive in Spain next May 24. The prices of the different versions are as follows:

Xiaomi Mi 11i with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage: 649 euros.Xiaomi Mi 11i with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage: 699 euros.

The phone It can be booked in several establishments before that date. Those who do, will receive a gift of a Mi Air Purifier 3H and a coupon of 100 euros to be exchanged at any official establishment. The pre-purchase period, yes, varies depending on the trade:

At Carrefour, El Corte Inglés, MediaMarkt and The Phone House, it can be booked from May 11 to 23. Both memory versions will be available, in the Xiaomi online store and on Amazon, it can be reserved from May 17 to 23. Amazon Spain, by the way, will only market the version with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.Features Xiaomi Mi 11iScreenSuper AMOLED, 120 Hz, HDR10 +, 6.67 inches and Full HD resolutionProcessorSnapdragon 888RAM memory8 GB LPDDR5Storage 128 or 256 GB UFS 3.1Camera Main108 megapixels and f / 1.75 Telemacro5 megapixels and f / 2.4 Telephoto 48 megapixels, f / 4.1, OIS and 5x optical zoom (up to 120x digital) Connectivity5G, NFC, Wi-Fi 6 and USB-C Battery 4,520 mAhCharge Up to 33 watts per cable

Read this too …