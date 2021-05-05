the most special of the first biturbo

The turbocharger was a key addition in car mechanics. Currently it is difficult to find engines without turbo due to the advantages it brings in its efficiency. It is also quite common to use double turbocharging, the well-known biturbo, which have two of these turbines to improve the mixture by blowing air. The Maserati Biturbo Si Black that we review is the most exclusive version of a model that was a true forerunner.

The Maserati Biturbo was so proud of the technology it introduced that it took it directly as its name when it hit the market in 1981. It was the first production model that integrated two turbos and also the first to have an engine with three valves per cylinder. It was a block 2.0-liter SOHC V6 It was derived from the engine that had been used by the Maserati Merak or the Citroën SM. The goal of Alessandro De Tomaso, owner of the trident brand at the time, was to maintain a low engine capacity to pay less taxes in Italy.

Initially, the Maserati Biturbo developed 180 hp of power and was offered in various bodies: coupe, saloon and convertible (Spyder). Although the truth is that this specimen was exported to other markets also with 2.5 and 2.8 liter engines in the biturbo configuration, the smallest was probably the most popular. It could be chosen with a five-speed manual gearbox or a two-speed automatic, always being a propulsion car.

Despite some initial reliability issues being reported, the Maserati Biturbo was quite popular in the 1980s and was sold almost 12,000 units in this period. But the interesting thing is that it was updated and more powerful and exclusive versions were coming out. For example, the Biturbo S that reached up to 205 CV or the Biturbo Si that reached 220 hp. Later it changed its name and some versions like the 222 would be seen.

The unit in the images corresponds to the Maserati Biturbo Si Black, a special edition of which barely 105 units were made. One of them went up for auction in its characteristic two-tone black-on-gray configuration. The engine was the same 2.0-liter biturbo V6 with 220 hp as the rest of the Si. It could reach a maximum speed of 228 km / h and presented a remarkable dynamic behavior thanks to its chassis and low weight. It is striking that sold for 12,650 euros taking into account its state of conservation and its barely 35,500 kilometers traveled.

