The most Spanish Champions League: they will have five representatives in the 2021/22 edition

This Wednesday the Villarreal entered the rich history of European competition by winning his first international UEFA Europa League final against Manchester United. This title gives the Yellow Submarine the right to play the Group Stage of the Champions League 2020/21.

It was a 1-1 draw in 90 minutes plus extra time and it had to be decided on penalties. The shootout seemed eternal because 21 charges were hit in a row and just on 22 David De Gea, the Red Devils goalkeeper, failed.

After the new conquest of Unai Emery, who has already raised four Europa League with Sevilla and Villarreal, Spain will have five teams in the Group Stage of the Champions League.

Atlético Madrid, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, ​​Sevilla and Villarreal. The first four for their positions in La Liga and Villarreal for being champion of the UEFE Europa League.

The stadium (25,000 people) holds half the Municipality (50,000 inhabitants). And the club has 17,000 subscribers. Today, Villarreal became the smallest city in the old continent to have a European champion club. And with 13 homegrown players on the squad. Applause. pic.twitter.com/PIupqK9I7g – Central Judge (@Juezcentral) May 27, 2021

The Yellow Submarine will not only be in the Group Stage, but will be seeded in Pot 1 together with Bayern Munich, Manchester City, Atlético Madrid, Inter Milan, Sporting Clube, Losc Lille and finally Zenit or Chelsea FC (if you win the final next Saturday).

Spain will not have representatives in the Conference League

The new UEFA competition was unveiled and will also have 32 participants. The Spanish representative was Villarreal for being seventh in the general table, but now the quota is deserted by the victory against United.

Real Betis and Real Sociedad will go to the Europa League next year. While Villarreal will get ready to play the UEFA Super Cup against the winner of the Champions League between Manchester City and Chelsea FC.

