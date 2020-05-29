Several Latino artists have contributed their time, talent, and even money to help those most affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Latino artists have been in the front row when it comes to entertaining, accompanying and thanking during the weeks of confinement to fight against coronavirus COVID-19. However, Cardi B, Carlos Vives, Ricky Martin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, J Balvin and many more, have taken greater steps contributing their time, talent and even their money to help those most affected by the pandemic.

This week it was precisely the Colombian Vives who announced that his “Tras La Perla” initiative had allied with the organization Global Heritage Fund to provide protective material and food to more than 300 indigenous families in the mountainous area surrounding Santa Marta (Colombia), your natal city.

It is his most recent project, after similar actions in various indigenous communities such as the Wayúu and the delivery of sanitary protection equipment to health professionals who care for other native groups in the South American country.

For his part, Ricky Martin launched with his Ricky Martin Foundation the “Movement of Support and Solidarity” (# Juntos2020) for the most vulnerable people before COVID-19 in Puerto Rico and extended it to Dominican Republic with the help of Juan Luis Guerra and other artists.

His goal is to expand the tests to detect COVID-19 to reach more people in vulnerable communities, provide mental health and emotional support services to those who feel lost or afraid, continue to provide special protection equipment (PPE), food and help for professionals in the first line of defense, as well as for those who cannot acquire them by themselves .

In addition, they will be dedicated to educating communities on how to continue protecting themselves against the virus. The public can make donations on the website www.charitystars.com/RMF.

The American rapper of Dominican father Cardi B. was not far behind with social causes for what she associated with the clothing company Fashion Nova and promoted donations for a million hours in April. The artist made her donation personal and encouraged his followers to do the same during that time, as the company doubled contributions.

The American singer-songwriter of Mexican parents Selena Gomez made an important donation to Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles. “I am donating because I know they are short of masks and respirators. They have taken good care of me and it is my turn to show them how grateful I am, ”said the star.

Although he has gone as a family to bring supplies to hospitals in Barcelona, the Colombian singer-songwriter Shakira has donated medical equipment and protective materials to thousands of health workers in his hometown of Barranquilla

The Panamanian singer-songwriter Erika ender has continued to maintain its Open Doors foundation in Panama, which helps low-income children develop their creativity. The artist confessed to . that she has ensured that the benefited boys continue to receive the food aid that the organization grants them.

“It is something that does not let me sleep”, recognized the artist, who achieved world fame with her song “Slowly”That he composed with Luis Fonsi.

A similar measure has been applied by the organization Daddy’s House, by reggaetonist Daddy Yankee, in the Dominican Republic. The foundation that focuses on child care is also educating children about prevention.

For his part, Luis Fonsi has focused his foundation, which operates in Puerto Rico, on providing aid to those most affected by the pandemic. He has also used his social networks to support small businesses that suffered from closing their doors.

Urban artist J Balvin made a donation of 20,000 complete markets and 10,000 protections for medical. The singer assured that “many people have to look for their livelihood on a daily basis, they need to eat” so he emphasized that “we must support each other.”

For her part, the urban artist Natti Natasha joined the organization of the Dominican baseball player Pedro Martinez to feed families who have lost their incomes in their hometown of Santiago de los Caballeros, in the Dominican Republic.

With information from .