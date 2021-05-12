The most shocking ‘looks’, for better and for worse, that left us the red carpet of the Brit Awards 2021

Thanks to the vaccination, little by little we are returning to normality. A sample of this were the Brit Awards held last night at London’s O2 Stadium in front of 4,000 guests, mostly essential workers, as a tribute to their efforts during the worst of the viral crisis.

Last night’s awards they left great moments that will go down in history like the triumph of women in the music industry with vindictive messages about machismo in the sector.

“It is not easy being a girl group in the British music industry,” admitted the members of Little Mix when collecting the award for Best British Group. In the speech they did not forget to mention the “Misogyny”, “discrimination” and “sexism” faced by female artists.

In such an important gala within music, the styles were up to the task, with dresses and suits so daring that only great artists could wear.

Most incredible looks

Dua Lipa impressed everyone with a very risky Vivienne Westwood mini dress with train and very pronounced bardot neckline in mustard color and a purple net that wrapped it. The singer accompanied him with light black stockings, managing to capture all eyes.

Taylor Swift made history by winning the Global Icon Award, becoming the first woman to do so in the gala’s four-decade history. The singer accepted it clad in a Miu Miu two-piece suit Composed of a top and a silver skirt with matching sparkles.

Olivia rodrigo also dazzled critics and social networks with a neon green dress from Dior. The strapless neckline added to tulle, the volume of the skirt and the cut above the ankles they made it one of the best looks of the night.

One of the most special dresses was that of Rina Sawayama. The British-Japanese singer-songwriter and model attended the Brit Awards gala with a amazing lavender dress from Balmain full of tulle, ruffles, structures and a sensual cut-out at the height of the ribs.

Harry Styles embraced the 70s aesthetic with a Gucci total look It is made up of a suit of flared trousers and XXL lapels with geometric prints in earth tones, some of the brand’s trainers and a matching leather bag, without forgetting the jewelry.

The Little Mix members were matching white, although with different designers. Leigh-Anne Pinnock she wore a draped dress Maison margiela that emphasized her pregnancy; Jade Thirlwall wore a more classic, shiny and strapless design of Vivienne westwood Y Perrie Edwards debuted her pregnant belly with a set of tank top with long sleeves and skirt of David Koma.

The most criticized ‘looks’

Who was wrong was the singer Griff with this second look that she wore at night and that she used for her performance. The shreds of cloth joined by washers were not quite convincing.

Singer Mabel also adds to this list with a neon green dress by Tony Ward Couture. The garment was made of silk, adorned with diamond details and a bold thigh-length slit accompanied by a cut-out and asymmetrical neckline. She added matching long-sleeved gloves and matching heels.

One dress that didn’t get many fans was the Ashley Williams that she wore Light blue. The singer appeared with a strappy mini dress full of black feathers, which he accompanied with an equally feathery white headdress.

Special mention has the Mnek costume. The singer attended the gala with a three pieces by Robert Wun in light blue with sleeves and XXL pleated trousers. Although it is a very daring look, many people are classifying it as one of the worst dressed. However, Would we think the same if this was done by Harry Styles?